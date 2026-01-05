Das Instrument LT5 FI0009010854 LASSILA + TIKANOJA EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2026

The instrument LT5 FI0009010854 LASSILA + TIKANOJA EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2026



Das Instrument SGC CA60800C2085 MOGO INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2026

The instrument SGC CA60800C2085 MOGO INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2026





