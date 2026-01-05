Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853849 | ISIN: JP3463000004 | Ticker-Symbol: TKD
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 11:50
26,560 Euro
+0,30 % +0,080
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,58026,83014:50
26,58026,65014:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC87,18-0,18 %
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD26,560+0,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.