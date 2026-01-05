Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc Operational Update for January-December 2025: Gold Production Increased by 16.3% Compared to 2024

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 5/1/2026, at 15:30 EET

Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc Operational Update for January-December 2025: Gold Production Increased by 16.3% Compared to 2024

Gold production at the Pampalo mine increased by 16.3% in 2025 compared to the production level in 2024. Total production in 2025 was 517.2 kg (444.9 kg), equivalent to 16,630 oz (14,304 oz) of gold.

Production in October-December increased by 22.5 percent from the comparison period and totalled 117.8 kg (96.2 kg), or 3,788 oz (3,093 oz) of gold. In July-December, production grew by 7.0 percent compared to the corresponding period and amounted to 242.5 kg (226.6 kg), or 7,797 oz (7,285 oz) of gold.

The company's guidance for 2025 was 16,000-22,000 oz (497.7-684.3 kg). Production growth was expected to be stronger in H2 2025, which did not materialize. The main reasons for this were the significantly increased production volumes in early 2025 and the takeover of the underground mining contractor's business in September 2025. As announced on 7 July 2025, Endomines acquired its contractor Pampalo's mining operations, with the business transfer taking place as planned on 1 September 2025. The takeover is expected to support production growth in full from 2026 onwards.

The reported production figures are based on preliminary data. Final figures may change slightly once all customer deliveries have been fully analyzed, but no material changes are expected.

"Our gold production continued its strong growth for the third consecutive year. I am very pleased with the 22.6% growth achieved in October-December, particularly as we were simultaneously integrating the acquired business while advancing other growth initiatives. The second half of the year was affected by the transaction in which Pampalo's operations were transferred to Endomines. Following the takeover, we swiftly implemented several key improvements: we strengthened the organization, renewed the production shift system, and allocated equipment investments to the most critical areas. These measures were already reflected in our year-end production performance - December was clearly the strongest month of July-December and approximately 19.6% above the full-year monthly average," says CEO Kari Vyhtinen.

"Our growth is further supported by a strong gold market: the average gold price in January-December 2025 was USD 3,436/oz, compared to USD 2,402/oz in the comparison period. Elevated geopolitical uncertainty globally continues to support the price of gold, which is viewed as a safe haven asset. Currently, the price has already risen to over USD 4,400/oz," Vyhtinen continues.

