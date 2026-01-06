Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

6 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2070.6479 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

5 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,220

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2045.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2085.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2070.6479

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,929. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,929. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2070.6479

13,220

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

203

2085.00

10:07:50

00078498768TRLO0

XLON

253

2085.00

10:07:50

00078498769TRLO0

XLON

429

2085.00

10:07:50

00078498770TRLO0

XLON

400

2085.00

10:07:50

00078498771TRLO0

XLON

411

2085.00

10:07:50

00078498772TRLO0

XLON

395

2080.00

10:09:27

00078498804TRLO0

XLON

428

2075.00

10:29:18

00078499285TRLO0

XLON

463

2070.00

10:43:02

00078499701TRLO0

XLON

402

2060.00

11:11:36

00078500364TRLO0

XLON

163

2050.00

11:11:47

00078500366TRLO0

XLON

293

2050.00

11:11:47

00078500367TRLO0

XLON

469

2045.00

11:13:11

00078500401TRLO0

XLON

431

2045.00

11:49:58

00078501234TRLO0

XLON

1

2045.00

12:24:28

00078502249TRLO0

XLON

411

2055.00

13:21:38

00078503659TRLO0

XLON

463

2050.00

13:24:22

00078503756TRLO0

XLON

378

2050.00

13:24:22

00078503757TRLO0

XLON

67

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504866TRLO0

XLON

106

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504867TRLO0

XLON

99

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504868TRLO0

XLON

84

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504869TRLO0

XLON

15

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504870TRLO0

XLON

87

2065.00

14:10:05

00078504871TRLO0

XLON

40

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505623TRLO0

XLON

23

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505624TRLO0

XLON

70

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505625TRLO0

XLON

76

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505626TRLO0

XLON

102

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505627TRLO0

XLON

62

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505628TRLO0

XLON

26

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505629TRLO0

XLON

78

2075.00

14:30:54

00078505630TRLO0

XLON

137

2070.00

14:30:54

00078505631TRLO0

XLON

571

2070.00

14:30:54

00078505632TRLO0

XLON

438

2080.00

14:42:14

00078506190TRLO0

XLON

422

2075.00

14:44:29

00078506381TRLO0

XLON

404

2075.00

14:44:29

00078506382TRLO0

XLON

476

2070.00

14:51:56

00078506708TRLO0

XLON

469

2070.00

14:51:56

00078506709TRLO0

XLON

406

2075.00

14:56:37

00078506948TRLO0

XLON

456

2075.00

15:10:48

00078507653TRLO0

XLON

202

2075.00

15:10:48

00078507654TRLO0

XLON

250

2075.00

15:10:48

00078507655TRLO0

XLON

432

2075.00

15:24:42

00078508282TRLO0

XLON

602

2075.00

15:34:33

00078508893TRLO0

XLON

12

2080.00

15:57:14

00078509840TRLO0

XLON

1

2080.00

16:02:57

00078510180TRLO0

XLON

30

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510200TRLO0

XLON

89

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510201TRLO0

XLON

24

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510202TRLO0

XLON

136

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510203TRLO0

XLON

58

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510204TRLO0

XLON

75

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510205TRLO0

XLON

21

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510206TRLO0

XLON

250

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510207TRLO0

XLON

255

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510208TRLO0

XLON

76

2085.00

16:03:18

00078510209TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


