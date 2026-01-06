Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2070.6479 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 5 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,220 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2045.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2085.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2070.6479

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,929. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,929. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2070.6479 13,220

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 203 2085.00 10:07:50 00078498768TRLO0 XLON 253 2085.00 10:07:50 00078498769TRLO0 XLON 429 2085.00 10:07:50 00078498770TRLO0 XLON 400 2085.00 10:07:50 00078498771TRLO0 XLON 411 2085.00 10:07:50 00078498772TRLO0 XLON 395 2080.00 10:09:27 00078498804TRLO0 XLON 428 2075.00 10:29:18 00078499285TRLO0 XLON 463 2070.00 10:43:02 00078499701TRLO0 XLON 402 2060.00 11:11:36 00078500364TRLO0 XLON 163 2050.00 11:11:47 00078500366TRLO0 XLON 293 2050.00 11:11:47 00078500367TRLO0 XLON 469 2045.00 11:13:11 00078500401TRLO0 XLON 431 2045.00 11:49:58 00078501234TRLO0 XLON 1 2045.00 12:24:28 00078502249TRLO0 XLON 411 2055.00 13:21:38 00078503659TRLO0 XLON 463 2050.00 13:24:22 00078503756TRLO0 XLON 378 2050.00 13:24:22 00078503757TRLO0 XLON 67 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504866TRLO0 XLON 106 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504867TRLO0 XLON 99 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504868TRLO0 XLON 84 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504869TRLO0 XLON 15 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504870TRLO0 XLON 87 2065.00 14:10:05 00078504871TRLO0 XLON 40 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505623TRLO0 XLON 23 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505624TRLO0 XLON 70 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505625TRLO0 XLON 76 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505626TRLO0 XLON 102 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505627TRLO0 XLON 62 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505628TRLO0 XLON 26 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505629TRLO0 XLON 78 2075.00 14:30:54 00078505630TRLO0 XLON 137 2070.00 14:30:54 00078505631TRLO0 XLON 571 2070.00 14:30:54 00078505632TRLO0 XLON 438 2080.00 14:42:14 00078506190TRLO0 XLON 422 2075.00 14:44:29 00078506381TRLO0 XLON 404 2075.00 14:44:29 00078506382TRLO0 XLON 476 2070.00 14:51:56 00078506708TRLO0 XLON 469 2070.00 14:51:56 00078506709TRLO0 XLON 406 2075.00 14:56:37 00078506948TRLO0 XLON 456 2075.00 15:10:48 00078507653TRLO0 XLON 202 2075.00 15:10:48 00078507654TRLO0 XLON 250 2075.00 15:10:48 00078507655TRLO0 XLON 432 2075.00 15:24:42 00078508282TRLO0 XLON 602 2075.00 15:34:33 00078508893TRLO0 XLON 12 2080.00 15:57:14 00078509840TRLO0 XLON 1 2080.00 16:02:57 00078510180TRLO0 XLON 30 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510200TRLO0 XLON 89 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510201TRLO0 XLON 24 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510202TRLO0 XLON 136 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510203TRLO0 XLON 58 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510204TRLO0 XLON 75 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510205TRLO0 XLON 21 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510206TRLO0 XLON 250 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510207TRLO0 XLON 255 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510208TRLO0 XLON 76 2085.00 16:03:18 00078510209TRLO0 XLON

