Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06
6 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2070.6479 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
5 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,220
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2045.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2085.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2070.6479
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,929. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,929. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2070.6479
13,220
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
203
2085.00
10:07:50
00078498768TRLO0
XLON
253
2085.00
10:07:50
00078498769TRLO0
XLON
429
2085.00
10:07:50
00078498770TRLO0
XLON
400
2085.00
10:07:50
00078498771TRLO0
XLON
411
2085.00
10:07:50
00078498772TRLO0
XLON
395
2080.00
10:09:27
00078498804TRLO0
XLON
428
2075.00
10:29:18
00078499285TRLO0
XLON
463
2070.00
10:43:02
00078499701TRLO0
XLON
402
2060.00
11:11:36
00078500364TRLO0
XLON
163
2050.00
11:11:47
00078500366TRLO0
XLON
293
2050.00
11:11:47
00078500367TRLO0
XLON
469
2045.00
11:13:11
00078500401TRLO0
XLON
431
2045.00
11:49:58
00078501234TRLO0
XLON
1
2045.00
12:24:28
00078502249TRLO0
XLON
411
2055.00
13:21:38
00078503659TRLO0
XLON
463
2050.00
13:24:22
00078503756TRLO0
XLON
378
2050.00
13:24:22
00078503757TRLO0
XLON
67
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504866TRLO0
XLON
106
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504867TRLO0
XLON
99
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504868TRLO0
XLON
84
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504869TRLO0
XLON
15
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504870TRLO0
XLON
87
2065.00
14:10:05
00078504871TRLO0
XLON
40
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505623TRLO0
XLON
23
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505624TRLO0
XLON
70
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505625TRLO0
XLON
76
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505626TRLO0
XLON
102
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505627TRLO0
XLON
62
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505628TRLO0
XLON
26
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505629TRLO0
XLON
78
2075.00
14:30:54
00078505630TRLO0
XLON
137
2070.00
14:30:54
00078505631TRLO0
XLON
571
2070.00
14:30:54
00078505632TRLO0
XLON
438
2080.00
14:42:14
00078506190TRLO0
XLON
422
2075.00
14:44:29
00078506381TRLO0
XLON
404
2075.00
14:44:29
00078506382TRLO0
XLON
476
2070.00
14:51:56
00078506708TRLO0
XLON
469
2070.00
14:51:56
00078506709TRLO0
XLON
406
2075.00
14:56:37
00078506948TRLO0
XLON
456
2075.00
15:10:48
00078507653TRLO0
XLON
202
2075.00
15:10:48
00078507654TRLO0
XLON
250
2075.00
15:10:48
00078507655TRLO0
XLON
432
2075.00
15:24:42
00078508282TRLO0
XLON
602
2075.00
15:34:33
00078508893TRLO0
XLON
12
2080.00
15:57:14
00078509840TRLO0
XLON
1
2080.00
16:02:57
00078510180TRLO0
XLON
30
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510200TRLO0
XLON
89
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510201TRLO0
XLON
24
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510202TRLO0
XLON
136
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510203TRLO0
XLON
58
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510204TRLO0
XLON
75
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510205TRLO0
XLON
21
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510206TRLO0
XLON
250
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510207TRLO0
XLON
255
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510208TRLO0
XLON
76
2085.00
16:03:18
00078510209TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916