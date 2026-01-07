Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
07.01.26 | 08:35
5,700 Euro
-0,87 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7006,25008:55
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      520.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      510.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      515.0325p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,577,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,468,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.0325

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
548               520.00     08:05:17          00030433635TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               519.50     08:09:27          00030433662TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               518.50     08:25:26          00030433741TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               515.00     08:39:45          00030433805TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               513.50     08:49:00          00030433844TRDU0      XLON 
 
296               514.00     09:00:00          00030433923TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                512.00     09:06:50          00030433975TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               512.00     09:06:50          00030433976TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               512.00     09:06:50          00030433977TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               512.00     09:06:50          00030433978TRDU0      XLON 
 
1068               511.00     09:26:20          00030434051TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               511.00     09:26:20          00030434052TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               510.00     09:35:19          00030434130TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               511.50     09:53:45          00030434301TRDU0      XLON 
 
146               511.50     10:00:58          00030434355TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               511.50     10:00:58          00030434356TRDU0      XLON 
 
269               513.00     10:06:42          00030434393TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                513.00     10:26:03          00030434519TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                513.00     10:30:17          00030434520TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                513.00     10:32:34          00030434524TRDU0      XLON 
 
2500               513.00     10:37:12          00030434535TRDU0      XLON 
 
1747               513.50     10:49:15          00030434572TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               513.50     10:49:15          00030434573TRDU0      XLON 
 
646               514.50     11:21:13          00030434675TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               514.50     11:21:13          00030434676TRDU0      XLON 
 
258               514.00     11:21:13          00030434677TRDU0      XLON 
 
637               515.50     11:34:39          00030434701TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                515.50     11:44:00          00030434730TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               515.50     11:44:00          00030434731TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                515.50     11:52:24          00030434757TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               515.50     11:52:24          00030434758TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                515.50     12:01:08          00030434805TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               516.00     12:05:49          00030434813TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               516.00     12:05:49          00030434814TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               516.00     12:10:19          00030434842TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               514.50     12:10:39          00030434844TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                515.00     12:20:58          00030434886TRDU0      XLON 
 
966               515.00     12:20:58          00030434887TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               514.50     12:20:59          00030434888TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               516.50     12:45:31          00030434987TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                516.50     12:45:31          00030434988TRDU0      XLON 
 
637               516.50     12:47:28          00030435011TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                518.00     13:10:06          00030435145TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                518.00     13:10:06          00030435146TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,590              518.00     13:10:07          00030435147TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               518.00     13:15:03          00030435162TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               518.50     13:22:47          00030435222TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               518.50     13:28:48          00030435240TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               518.50     13:33:53          00030435267TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               517.50     13:37:20          00030435269TRDU0      XLON 
 
961               517.50     13:37:20          00030435270TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               517.50     13:41:08          00030435289TRDU0      XLON 
 
258               518.50     13:59:44          00030435344TRDU0      XLON 
 
307               518.50     13:59:44          00030435345TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               520.00     14:31:23          00030435604TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,134              520.00     14:31:23          00030435605TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               518.00     14:41:06          00030435731TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               517.50     14:49:54          00030435807TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                517.50     14:49:54          00030435808TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               516.50     14:51:54          00030435848TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               516.50     14:54:59          00030435871TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               516.50     14:54:59          00030435872TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                516.50     14:54:59          00030435873TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                516.50     14:54:59          00030435874TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               516.00     14:58:16          00030435895TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,473              516.00     15:05:12          00030435977TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               516.00     15:05:12          00030435978TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               516.00     15:05:12          00030435979TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               516.00     15:05:12          00030435980TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1,092              516.00     15:16:19          00030436110TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               515.50     15:18:18          00030436150TRDU0      XLON 
 
298               514.00     15:30:18          00030436240TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               514.00     15:30:18          00030436241TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                514.50     15:40:16          00030436264TRDU0      XLON 
 
633               514.50     15:40:16          00030436265TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,090              514.50     15:40:16          00030436266TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,046              514.50     15:40:16          00030436267TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               513.00     15:41:07          00030436270TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               512.00     15:45:47          00030436305TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               512.00     15:52:29          00030436399TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               512.50     15:56:45          00030436408TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               512.00     16:00:00          00030436448TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               512.00     16:00:00          00030436449TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               511.50     16:00:28          00030436453TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               511.50     16:00:28          00030436454TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               512.50     16:04:35          00030436481TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               512.50     16:04:35          00030436482TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               512.50     16:04:35          00030436483TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,860              513.00     16:14:55          00030436631TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,071              513.50     16:16:04          00030436640TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                513.50     16:16:04          00030436641TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               513.00     16:20:33          00030436658TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               513.00     16:20:33          00030436659TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               514.50     16:28:47          00030436765TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               514.00     16:28:47          00030436766TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413930 
EQS News ID:  2255668 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2255668&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.