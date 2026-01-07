Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Celebrates 2025 Milestones

Nasdaq Debut, Healthcare Deployments, Global Expansion, and Accelerating Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), the autonomous delivery network company powering secure, AI-driven delivery for healthcare and enterprise, today released its 2025 Year in Review, highlighting major public-market, product, partnership, and intellectual property milestones achieved throughout the year. arriveai.com (https://www.arriveai.com/press-releases)

"Being an early-stage company, we are hyper-focused on milestones. I can say that on every metric we track, we are pegged to the top. We are executing at the highest level. In 2026 I see a lot of strategic consolidation happening in our space, and I believe we will be at the center of that! We will be a catalyzing force in shaping the intersection of AI and Autonomy," said Dan O'Toole, Arrive AI CEO.

2025: A year of momentum across public markets, deployments, and partnerships

In 2025, Arrive AI advanced its mission to modernize the last inch of the last-mile delivery with secure, unattended exchange across people, robots, and drones-while expanding the foundation needed to scale globally.

Key 2025 milestones include:

Secured approval for a Nasdaq direct listing (May 14, 2025) and began trading on Nasdaq as ARAI (May 15, 2025).

Celebrated the Nasdaq debut, including recognition events around the listing.

Joined the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes (Oct. 20, 2025), marking a significant public-market milestone.

Authorized a $10 million share repurchase program (announced Sept. 8, 2025; through March 31, 2026).

Healthcare traction + autonomous deployments

Launched a two-year partnership with Hancock Health to support robotic medical deliveries (May 19, 2025).

Expanded into fully asynchronous autonomous medical deliveries at Hancock Regional Hospital (Oct. 28, 2025).

Partnerships and expansion

Partnered with Go2 Delivery to advance secure medication delivery in Virginia (May 20, 2025).

Partnered with Peachtree Corners (smart-city environment) to launch secure automated delivery initiatives (June 4, 2025).

Entered India via Skye Air Mobility partnership (June 24, 2025).

Selected Synoptek as a strategic IT partner to support global expansion (July 10, 2025).

Team + operational scale

Added board leadership with the appointment of former FedEx executive Laurie Tucker (June 2, 2025).

Initiated post-Nasdaq hiring expansion (July 22, 2025).

Relocated to a new ~30,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Fishers to support growth (Nov. 10, 2025).

NVIDIA Connect: accelerating product and software development

Late in 2025, Arrive AI was accepted into the NVIDIA Connect program, enabling the company to dramatically accelerate product iteration and software development-including faster simulation workflows and improved digital modeling that compresses build-test cycles.

Patents: expanding an already-strong moat

Arrive AI's innovation engine was matched by continued investment in defensible IP. The company's patent portfolio expanded in 2025, including the issuance of the company's ninth U.S. patent (Aug. 18, 2025).

Arrive AI's IP portfolio now includes 9 issued patents and additional patents pending, along with trademarks and international filings-strengthening the company's platform advantage as autonomous delivery scales.

Looking ahead to 2026: roadmap execution at greater speed

In 2026, Arrive AI plans to build on 2025's momentum by scaling deployments, expanding enterprise and healthcare use cases, and accelerating development through NVIDIA Connect-enabled workflows. The company will also engage ecosystem partners and industry leaders at major events, including CES 2026.

For investors, Arrive AI's five-year roadmap and growth plan are detailed in the company's investor deck.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

