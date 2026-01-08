

Grab, Southeast Asia's superapp, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with GAC, a global pioneer in smart electric mobility, to roll out an initial fleet of 20,000 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) across the region. The collaboration not only expands the diversity and scale of Grab's EV fleets but also emphasizes system integration to enhance the in-vehicle experience for driver-partners. Both companies are also exploring ways to strengthen after-sales support for Grab's operations.



As part of the partnership, GAC will introduce three of its flagship models-AionY, AionES, and Aion V-into Grab's fleets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. These vehicles are designed with features tailored to the demands of professional ride-hailing, including 90-degree door openings and generous rear legroom, ensuring greater comfort for both drivers and passengers.



A key highlight of the collaboration is the integration of the Grab driver app into GAC's intelligent cockpit system. This innovation enables driver-partners to access navigation, demand guidance, and safety alerts directly on GAC's large, easy-to-read cockpit display. By reducing the need to switch between devices, drivers can accept trips more seamlessly, minimize eye strain, and maintain better focus on road safety.



