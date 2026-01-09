Anzeige
WKN: A3DXG3 | ISIN: SE0018040784 | Ticker-Symbol: C05
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 09:59
0,010 Euro
-34,84 % -0,005
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer is in a strained financial situation and is considering formal insolvency proceeding

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ) ("Cinis Fertilizer" or the "Company") is, as earlier communicated, conducting a strategic financial review and is in a strained financial situation. According to the Company's assessment, a liquidity injection is needed in the near future in order to secure continued operations. The Company's board of directors has for some time been evaluating and working with various alternatives and has engaged legal and financial advisors to support them in that work.

One of the alternatives being examined is a restructuring of the Company's equity and financing structure, either through a formal court proceeding or by way of an out-of-court arrangement. A structured winding down of the business and/or divestment of material assets is also being considered. The Company has therefore initiated contact with certain holders of the Company's outstanding bond loans with ISIN SE0021147030 and ISIN SE0025010549 as well as the bank providing the Company's revolving credit facility in order to discuss various alternatives for both a short-term bridge financing and subsequently a long-term structural solution to the Company's financial situation. Although discussions are ongoing, as of today, the Company has unfortunately not until now been able to reach such an agreement with the relevant stakeholders.

While such discussions are still ongoing, the Company has decided to oversee its cash management to preserve liquidity, but such actions are not expected in itself to maintain the liquidity in the Company for more than at most a couple of weeks. Consequently, unless an agreement or other arrangement which secures the Company's or the business' going concern is reached prior thereto, the Company will most likely need to initiate formal insolvency proceedings.

__________________

For more information, please contact:
Jakob Liedberg, CEO
jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 768 58 12 86

This information is such information that Cinis Fertilizer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. This information was published, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 9, 2026, at 8.25 a.m. CET.

About Cinis Fertilizer
Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.


