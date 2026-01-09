Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer acquires StandardFusion

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer acquires StandardFusion



Acquisition strengthens Wolters Kluwer's global leadership in audit and GRC by delivering a unified platform for audit, risk, control, and compliance management

Alphen aan den Rijn -January 9, 2026 -Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG, a global provider of cloud-based governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, based in Vancouver, Canada, for approximately €32 million in cash.

Integrated Platform, Driving Risk and Compliance Oversight

StandardFusion will be integrated into CP & ESG's leading audit and assurance platform, TeamMate,creating a comprehensive offering that delivers a unified solution for audit and GRC. This strategic acquisition positions TeamMate to meet growing demand for integrated risk and control oversight, as organizations around the world face heightened regulatory requirements and increased cybersecurity threats.

"Uniting TeamMate and StandardFusion creates a single, powerful platform for audit and GRC, combining deep assurance expertise with automated compliance and integrated risk management. This integration enables faster evidence collection, smarter cross-framework control mapping, and truly continuous compliance, helping our customers strengthen resilience, accelerate insight, and lead with trust," said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Audit & Assurance and Corporate Tax.

Enterprise-Ready and Built for Scale

The StandardFusion platform is enterprise-ready, featuring granular workflows and a robust library of over 150 compliance frameworks that customers can leverage to ensure proper controls and compliance. Integration with TeamMate's cloud-based, AI-enabled platform will provide a single source of truth, align all three lines of defense, and enhance quality assurance, reporting, and compliance capabilities.

"Joining Wolters Kluwer is a pivotal step for StandardFusion," said Mirek Pijanowski, CEO of StandardFusion. "Our existing risk and compliance offerings help enterprises worldwide with fast time-to-value and flexible solutions. Now, integrated with TeamMate, we can combine our GRC modules with a leading global internal audit solution while leveraging CP & ESG's world-wide organization to support the needs of medium and large enterprises. Together, we'll invest in technology driven by deep customer insights, delivering confidence and outcomes at scale."

In 2024, the acquired StandardFusion solutions had un-audited gross revenues of approximately €4 million (C$6 million) of which approximately 94% were recurring in nature. The acquisition is expected to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer's after-tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years. Around 40 FTEs will join Wolters Kluwer as a result of this transaction. The acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings in the near term.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.?

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.??

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

