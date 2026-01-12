SMX Public Limited: SMX Featured on MSN.com for Breakthrough Precious Metals Tracking Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), a global innovator in material-embedded identity and digital traceability, was recently featured on MSN.com in an article examining how advanced technology could redefine transparency in the precious metals market.

The feature explores SMX's proprietary approach to embedding invisible, molecular-level markers directly into materials such as gold, giving physical assets a persistent and verifiable identity. Unlike traditional documentation-based systems, the technology allows precious metals to be authenticated throughout their lifecycle - from extraction and refining to resale and recycling.

According to the article, this capability has wide-ranging implications for investors, manufacturers, regulators, and consumers seeking stronger safeguards against fraud, counterfeiting, and unverified sourcing claims. By linking physical materials to secure digital records, SMX's platform enables traceability that does not rely on trust alone, but on verifiable proof.

The MSN coverage highlights growing global demand for accountability in supply chains and positions SMX's technology as a potential solution for industries where provenance, compliance, and long-term value protection are critical.

