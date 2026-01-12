Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2025.

TSX welcomed 84 new issuers in December 2025, compared with 15 in the previous month and seven in December 2024. The new listings were 78 Canadian Depositary Receipts, two exchange traded funds, one industrial products company, and three mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but were up 151% compared to December 2024. The total number of financings in December 2025 was 37, compared with 43 the previous month and 26 in December 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were two new issuers on TSXV in December 2025, compared with three in the previous month and two in December 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were up 222% compared to December 2024. There were 123 financings in December 2025, compared with 153 in the previous month and 120 in December 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Issuers Listed 2,091 2,019 1,824 New Issuers Listed 84 15 7 IPOs 2 13 4 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 0 Issues Listed 2,741 2,683 2,464 IPO Financings Raised $3,000,020 $14,888,218 $27,040,000 Secondary Financings Raised $1,861,376,147 $3,194,914,885 $1,144,339,241 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,135,698,176 $1,038,639,000 $25,812,306 Total Financings Raised $3,000,074,343 $4,248,442,103 $1,197,191,547 Total Number of Financings 37 43 26 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,284,814,021,769 $6,214,775,374,204 $4,904,463,906,025

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 375 148 +153.4 IPOs 257 131 +96.2 Graduates from TSXV 11 9 +22.2 IPO Financings Raised $2,525,244,486 $1,349,162,470 +87.2 Secondary Financings Raised $14,536,556,469 $12,826,982,105 +13.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $6,195,748,384 $1,975,084,450 +213.7 Total Financings Raised $23,257,549,339 $16,151,229,025 +44.0 Total Number of Financings 587 420 +39.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,284,814,021,769 $4,904,463,906,025 +28.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Issuers Listed 1,739 1,781 1,833 New Issuers Listed 2 3 2 IPOs 0 1 0 Graduates to TSX 2 1 0 Issues Listed 1,799 1,842 1,904 IPO Financings Raised $0 $750,000 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $94,921,367 $442,073,816 $65,406,542 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,474,603,140 $1,383,810,942 $422,559,650 Total Financings Raised $1,569,524,507 $1,826,634,758 $487,966,192 Total Number of Financings 123 153 120 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,029,732,228 $134,025,734,488 $88,810,444,019

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 38 48 -20.8 IPOs 11 12 -8.3 Graduates to TSX 11 9 +22.2 IPO Financings Raised $18,189,685 $10,587,540 +71.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,840,810,283 $1,045,832,659 +76.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $8,234,771,249 $3,646,007,306 +125.9 Total Financings Raised $10,093,771,217 $4,702,427,505 +114.7 Total Number of Financings 1,359 1,182 +15.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,029,732,228 $88,810,444,019 +59.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 3M CDR (CAD Hedged) MMMM Abbott Labs CDR (CAD Hedged) ABT AbbVie CDR (CAD Hedged) ABBV Adobe CDR (CAD Hedged) ADBE Airbnb CDR (CAD Hedged) ABNB American Express CDR (CAD Hedged) AXP Amgen CDR (CAD Hedged) AMGN Applied Materials CDR (CAD Hedged) AMAT Arista Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) ANET AutoZone CDR (CAD Hedged) AZO Bank of America CDR (CAD Hedged) BOFA BlackRock CDR (CAD Hedged) BLK Blackstone CDR (CAD Hedged) BX Boeing CDR (CAD Hedged) BA Booking CDR (CAD Hedged) BKNG Broadcom CDR (CAD Hedged) AVGO Caterpillar CDR (CAD Hedged) CATR Charles Schwab CDR (CAD Hedged) SCHW Chevron CDR (CAD Hedged) CHEV Chipotle CDR (CAD Hedged) CMGS Citigroup CDR (CAD Hedged) CITI Constellation Brands CDR (CAD Hedged) STZ CrowdStrike CDR (CAD Hedged) CRWD CVS Health CDR (CAD Hedged) CVS Deere CDR (CAD Hedged) DEER Eli Lilly CDR (CAD Hedged) LLY Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF SIXY Exxon Mobil CDR (CAD Hedged) XOM Fiserv CDR (CAD Hedged) FI Ford CDR (CAD Hedged) F GE Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged) GE GE Vernova CDR (CAD Hedged) GEV Gilead Sciences CDR (CAD Hedged) GILD Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF CPCC Goldman Sachs CDR (CAD Hedged) GS Greenland Resources Inc. MOLY Home Depot CDR (CAD Hedged) HD Honeywell CDR (CAD Hedged) HON IBM CDR (CAD Hedged) IBM Intel CDR (CAD Hedged) INTC Intuitive Surgical CDR (CAD Hedged) ISRG Johnson & Johnson CDR (CAD Hedged) JNJ JPMorgan CDR (CAD Hedged) JPM KKR CDR (CAD Hedged) KKR lululemon CDR (CAD Hedged) LULU Mastercard CDR (CAD Hedged) MA McDonald's CDR (CAD Hedged) MCDS Merck CDR (CAD Hedged) MRK Micron CDR (CAD Hedged) MU Morgan Stanley CDR (CAD Hedged) MS Netflix CDR (CAD Hedged) NFLX NextEra Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) NEE NIKE CDR (CAD Hedged) NKE Occidental Petroleum CDR (CAD Hedged) OXY Oracle CDR (CAD Hedged) ORAC Palantir CDR (CAD Hedged) PLTR Palo Alto Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) PANW PayPal CDR (CAD Hedged) PYPL Pepsi CDR (CAD Hedged) PEP Pfizer CDR (CAD Hedged) PFE Procter & Gamble CDR (CAD Hedged) PG Qualcomm CDR (CAD Hedged) QCOM RTX CDR (CAD Hedged) RTX S&P Global CDR (CAD Hedged) SPGI Salesforce CDR (CAD Hedged) CRM ServiceNow CDR (CAD Hedged) NOWS Snowline Gold Corp. SGD Starbucks CDR (CAD Hedged) SBUX STRACON Group Holding Inc. STG Supermicro CDR (CAD Hedged) SMCI Texas Instruments CDR (CAD Hedged) TXN Thermo Fisher CDR (CAD Hedged) TMO TJX CDR (CAD Hedged) TJX Uber CDR (CAD Hedged) UBER Union Pacific CDR (CAD Hedged) UNP UnitedHealth CDR (CAD Hedged) UNH UPS CDR (CAD Hedged) UPS Verizon CDR (CAD Hedged) VZ Versamet Royalties Corporation VMET Visa CDR (CAD Hedged) VISA Walmart CDR (CAD Hedged) WMT Walt Disney CDR (CAD Hedged) DIS Waste Management CDR (CAD Hedged) WAST Wells Fargo CDR (CAD Hedged) WFCS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Lunr Royalties Corp. LUNR Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. PALS

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280068

Source: TMX Group Limited