Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 17:23
23,200 Euro
-1,49 % -0,350
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade LFG to RNG in Florida

DJ Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade LFG to RNG in Florida 

Waga Energy 
Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade LFG to RNG in Florida 
12-Jan-2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Florida 

(Lithia, Florida - January 12, 2026) - Hillsborough County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and 
maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Southeast County Landfill in Lithia, Florida. When in 
operation, the plant will be able to produce up to 610,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. 

Hillsborough County, in west-central Florida, has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable 
natural gas (RNG) from landfills to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at the Southeast County Landfill 
in Lithia. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it 
will be able to process up to 3,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas and produce over 610,000  
MMBtu (180 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline for at least 20 years. 

The project is expected to reduce up to 47,500 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually due to the displacement of 
fossil fuels-equivalent to avoiding the CO2 emissions from 4.2 million gallons of diesel consumed.[1] By producing 
pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, 
reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community.  

The Southeast County Landfill, located in the city of Lithia, Florida, is owned by Hillsborough County and operated by 
WM, North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. The landfill accepts more than 400,000 
tons of waste annually. 

As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas 
upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of 
landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and 
composition. 

Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "We are proud to be partnering with Hillsborough County on this 
major project, and deploying our first WAGABOX unit in Florida near our U.S. commercial headquarters. Together, we are 
turning landfill gas into RNG, a clean, local, renewable energy, and taking concrete action towards energy resilience 
and the decarbonization of the gas infrastructure for Florida's communities." 

About Hillsborough County 
 
Hillsborough County is a diverse and fast-growing community in west-central Florida, anchored by the city of Tampa. 
Home to more than one million residents, the county blends a strong regional economy with vibrant neighborhoods, 
cultural attractions, and expansive natural areas. Hillsborough County supports a mix of urban, suburban, and rural 
communities and is known for its ports, universities, parks, and commitment to public services that enhance quality of 
life for residents and visitors alike. 
 
Learn more: Home | Hillsborough County, FL 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy 
currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of 
more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 21 RNG production units under construction 
worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy 
transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 
 
Learn more: https://waga-energy.com/en/ 

-30- 

Contact Us 

Alicia Fanni - Sales and Marketing Analyst  
 
(786) 300-9545 | alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com 

Laurent Barbotin - Media Relations 
 
+33 (0)772 771-185 |  laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits 
Calculator 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-01-12_PR_RNG-Project_Hillsborough_WagaEnergy 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2258802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2258802 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
