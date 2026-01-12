DJ Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade LFG to RNG in Florida

Waga Energy Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade LFG to RNG in Florida 12-Jan-2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hillsborough County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Florida (Lithia, Florida - January 12, 2026) - Hillsborough County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Southeast County Landfill in Lithia, Florida. When in operation, the plant will be able to produce up to 610,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. Hillsborough County, in west-central Florida, has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at the Southeast County Landfill in Lithia. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it will be able to process up to 3,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas and produce over 610,000 MMBtu (180 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline for at least 20 years. The project is expected to reduce up to 47,500 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually due to the displacement of fossil fuels-equivalent to avoiding the CO2 emissions from 4.2 million gallons of diesel consumed.[1] By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community. The Southeast County Landfill, located in the city of Lithia, Florida, is owned by Hillsborough County and operated by WM, North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. The landfill accepts more than 400,000 tons of waste annually. As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition. Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "We are proud to be partnering with Hillsborough County on this major project, and deploying our first WAGABOX unit in Florida near our U.S. commercial headquarters. Together, we are turning landfill gas into RNG, a clean, local, renewable energy, and taking concrete action towards energy resilience and the decarbonization of the gas infrastructure for Florida's communities." About Hillsborough County Hillsborough County is a diverse and fast-growing community in west-central Florida, anchored by the city of Tampa. Home to more than one million residents, the county blends a strong regional economy with vibrant neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and expansive natural areas. Hillsborough County supports a mix of urban, suburban, and rural communities and is known for its ports, universities, parks, and commitment to public services that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Learn more: Home | Hillsborough County, FL About Waga Energy Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 21 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Learn more: https://waga-energy.com/en/ -30- Contact Us Alicia Fanni - Sales and Marketing Analyst (786) 300-9545 | alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com Laurent Barbotin - Media Relations +33 (0)772 771-185 | laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-01-12_PR_RNG-Project_Hillsborough_WagaEnergy =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2258802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

