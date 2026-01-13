Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 516.50p Lowest price paid per share: 518.5792p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,747,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,298,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 518.5792

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 610 519.00 08:33:24 00030453840TRDU0 XLON 816 519.00 08:54:21 00030453880TRDU0 XLON 526 520.00 11:30:05 00030454474TRDU0 XLON 564 517.00 12:23:36 00030454698TRDU0 XLON 1578 519.00 12:34:42 00030454768TRDU0 XLON 534 517.50 12:54:56 00030454813TRDU0 XLON 986 516.50 13:21:56 00030454867TRDU0 XLON 78 518.00 13:47:24 00030454918TRDU0 XLON 46 518.00 13:47:24 00030454919TRDU0 XLON 409 518.00 13:47:24 00030454920TRDU0 XLON 514 519.50 13:53:34 00030454925TRDU0 XLON 1090 519.00 14:04:08 00030454967TRDU0 XLON 926 519.50 14:29:42 00030455169TRDU0 XLON 51 520.00 14:55:34 00030455290TRDU0 XLON 22 520.00 14:55:34 00030455291TRDU0 XLON 561 520.00 14:56:33 00030455292TRDU0 XLON 1700 519.50 15:03:52 00030455316TRDU0 XLON 604 518.50 15:20:52 00030455405TRDU0 XLON 284 518.50 15:30:13 00030455476TRDU0 XLON 580 520.00 15:36:18 00030455525TRDU0 XLON 518 520.00 15:36:18 00030455526TRDU0 XLON 583 519.50 15:36:18 00030455527TRDU0 XLON 518 519.50 15:36:18 00030455528TRDU0 XLON 532 518.50 15:48:29 00030455608TRDU0 XLON 199 518.50 15:51:59 00030455635TRDU0 XLON 387 518.50 15:51:59 00030455636TRDU0 XLON 665 518.00 16:00:07 00030455762TRDU0 XLON 571 518.00 16:10:03 00030455790TRDU0 XLON 528 518.00 16:10:03 00030455791TRDU0 XLON 197 517.00 16:11:08 00030455794TRDU0 XLON 370 517.00 16:11:08 00030455795TRDU0 XLON 28 517.00 16:20:53 00030455848TRDU0 XLON 545 517.00 16:20:53 00030455849TRDU0 XLON 641 517.50 16:25:36 00030455864TRDU0 XLON 1239 517.50 16:25:36 00030455865TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 414585 EQS News ID: 2258794 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258794&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)