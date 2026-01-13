Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
SKF to publish Q4 report on 30 January

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q4 results for 2025 on 30 January at approximately 07:30 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/693960f58464df0010f99a3e/napwr
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q4-report-on-30-january,c4291407

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4291407/3872593.pdf

20260113 SKF to publish Q4 report on 30 January

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-super-precision-centre-airasca-italy-2,c3500168

SKF Super-precision centre Airasca Italy 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q4-report-on-30-january-302659461.html

