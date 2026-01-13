

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (XCA.F), Tuesday announced pre-close information note, stating that it expects 2025 net results in line with 2024.



The French bank added that the European Central Bank has notified it of its approval to cross the 20 percent threshold in the share capital of Banco BPM, which is expected to result in an initial consolidation of about 600 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Moreover, the company has previously announced that it is confident to achieve 2025 net profit higher than 2024.



Currently, the company's stock is trading at 17.55 euros, down 0.14 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



