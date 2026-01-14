Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
14.01.26 | 09:16
5,850 Euro
+3,54 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,20009:57
Dow Jones News
14.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      520.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      508.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      514.0696p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,767,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,278,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 514.0696

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
583               520.00     08:56:10          00030456660TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               519.00     09:42:11          00030457131TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               517.00     10:07:26          00030457685TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               517.00     10:50:29          00030458890TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               517.00     11:13:17          00030459005TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               517.00     11:13:17          00030459006TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               517.00     11:16:32          00030459055TRDU0      XLON 
 
1084               516.00     11:42:43          00030459943TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               515.50     12:38:54          00030460308TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               515.50     12:39:26          00030460310TRDU0      XLON 
 
1144               515.00     12:59:58          00030460429TRDU0      XLON 
 
1058               515.00     13:20:05          00030460806TRDU0      XLON 
 
1056               515.00     14:00:03          00030461052TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               515.00     14:00:03          00030461053TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               515.00     14:00:03          00030461054TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               515.00     14:29:50          00030461350TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               515.00     14:29:50          00030461351TRDU0      XLON 
 
1092               513.50     14:43:35          00030461566TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               512.00     14:55:52          00030461693TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               512.00     14:55:52          00030461694TRDU0      XLON 
 
714               508.00     15:11:34          00030462101TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               510.00     15:31:10          00030462653TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               510.50     15:39:46          00030462925TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               510.00     15:41:20          00030462942TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               511.00     15:51:19          00030463079TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               510.50     15:51:19          00030463080TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               510.50     15:51:19          00030463081TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               510.50     15:51:19          00030463082TRDU0      XLON 
 
103               512.00     16:08:06          00030463362TRDU0      XLON 
 
1211               513.00     16:15:35          00030463497TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               512.00     16:21:33          00030463628TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               511.50     16:26:46          00030463698TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 414744 
EQS News ID:  2259522 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2259522&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
