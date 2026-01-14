Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 508.00p Lowest price paid per share: 514.0696p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,767,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,278,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 514.0696

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 583 520.00 08:56:10 00030456660TRDU0 XLON 545 519.00 09:42:11 00030457131TRDU0 XLON 511 517.00 10:07:26 00030457685TRDU0 XLON 529 517.00 10:50:29 00030458890TRDU0 XLON 592 517.00 11:13:17 00030459005TRDU0 XLON 582 517.00 11:13:17 00030459006TRDU0 XLON 604 517.00 11:16:32 00030459055TRDU0 XLON 1084 516.00 11:42:43 00030459943TRDU0 XLON 566 515.50 12:38:54 00030460308TRDU0 XLON 581 515.50 12:39:26 00030460310TRDU0 XLON 1144 515.00 12:59:58 00030460429TRDU0 XLON 1058 515.00 13:20:05 00030460806TRDU0 XLON 1056 515.00 14:00:03 00030461052TRDU0 XLON 512 515.00 14:00:03 00030461053TRDU0 XLON 512 515.00 14:00:03 00030461054TRDU0 XLON 523 515.00 14:29:50 00030461350TRDU0 XLON 514 515.00 14:29:50 00030461351TRDU0 XLON 1092 513.50 14:43:35 00030461566TRDU0 XLON 513 512.00 14:55:52 00030461693TRDU0 XLON 541 512.00 14:55:52 00030461694TRDU0 XLON 714 508.00 15:11:34 00030462101TRDU0 XLON 558 510.00 15:31:10 00030462653TRDU0 XLON 555 510.50 15:39:46 00030462925TRDU0 XLON 227 510.00 15:41:20 00030462942TRDU0 XLON 520 511.00 15:51:19 00030463079TRDU0 XLON 532 510.50 15:51:19 00030463080TRDU0 XLON 540 510.50 15:51:19 00030463081TRDU0 XLON 529 510.50 15:51:19 00030463082TRDU0 XLON 103 512.00 16:08:06 00030463362TRDU0 XLON 1211 513.00 16:15:35 00030463497TRDU0 XLON 561 512.00 16:21:33 00030463628TRDU0 XLON 308 511.50 16:26:46 00030463698TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

