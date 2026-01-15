Rio Tinto and BHP have agreed to work together to extract up to 200 million tonnes of iron ore at their neighbouring Yandicoogina and Yandi iron ore operations in the Pilbara.

Under two non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), the companies will explore the potential for:

Collaboration on the development of Rio Tinto's Wunbye deposit; and

BHP to supply its Yandi Lower Channel Deposit ore to Rio Tinto for processing at its existing wet plants under agreed commercial terms.

These new opportunities build on a 2023 agreement between Rio Tinto and BHP to mine the Mungadoo Pillar, which allowed mining of ore from the shared tenure boundary that was previously inaccessible.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz said: "By working smarter, we can better leverage existing infrastructure to unlock additional production with minimal capital requirements.

"Together we will extend the life of these operations, create additional value, and further support Western Australian jobs and local communities."

BHP WA Iron Ore Asset President Tim Day said: "This is a clear example of productivity in action unlocking new opportunities by making the most of our existing resources.

"By sharing our expertise and infrastructure we will create new value and deliver benefit to our people, partners, customers and communities."

Rio Tinto and BHP have agreed to progress a conceptual study followed by an order of magnitude study. Subject to a final investment decision, first ore from both deposits is anticipated early next decade.

Any potential implementation would be subject to regulatory and joint venture approvals, and engagement with Traditional Owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114415776/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations, Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US Latin America

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Eddie Gan-Och

M +61 477 599 714

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Pilbara