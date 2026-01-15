Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 514.50p Highest price paid per share: 500.50p Lowest price paid per share: 505.2592p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,787,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,258,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 505.2592

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 579 514.50 08:27:20 00030464228TRDU0 XLON 524 510.00 08:36:11 00030464283TRDU0 XLON 521 510.50 08:52:19 00030464387TRDU0 XLON 547 507.00 09:35:11 00030465155TRDU0 XLON 1132 505.50 09:47:02 00030465213TRDU0 XLON 537 507.00 10:45:26 00030465597TRDU0 XLON 1087 506.50 10:47:55 00030465610TRDU0 XLON 598 506.50 10:58:55 00030465668TRDU0 XLON 536 504.50 11:19:23 00030465789TRDU0 XLON 548 505.00 12:00:00 00030466175TRDU0 XLON 452 505.00 12:00:00 00030466176TRDU0 XLON 108 505.00 12:00:00 00030466177TRDU0 XLON 532 504.00 12:47:58 00030466775TRDU0 XLON 1046 503.00 13:02:26 00030466892TRDU0 XLON 1091 501.00 13:26:49 00030467075TRDU0 XLON 165 500.50 13:39:48 00030467167TRDU0 XLON 387 500.50 13:39:48 00030467168TRDU0 XLON 521 503.00 14:17:21 00030467465TRDU0 XLON 590 502.00 14:18:38 00030467473TRDU0 XLON 52 502.00 14:18:38 00030467474TRDU0 XLON 538 502.00 14:18:38 00030467475TRDU0 XLON 544 502.00 14:28:50 00030467733TRDU0 XLON 288 501.50 14:52:30 00030468048TRDU0 XLON 282 501.50 14:55:25 00030468068TRDU0 XLON 530 501.50 14:55:25 00030468069TRDU0 XLON 521 501.50 15:09:10 00030468230TRDU0 XLON 802 501.50 15:09:10 00030468231TRDU0 XLON 534 504.50 15:26:58 00030468452TRDU0 XLON 535 504.00 15:26:58 00030468453TRDU0 XLON 583 504.00 15:37:20 00030468950TRDU0 XLON 612 509.00 16:01:46 00030469118TRDU0 XLON 610 509.00 16:01:46 00030469119TRDU0 XLON 516 510.00 16:17:36 00030469277TRDU0 XLON 606 510.00 16:21:53 00030469358TRDU0 XLON 946 509.50 16:29:05 00030469462TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

