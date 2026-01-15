Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
15.01.26 | 09:07
5,800 Euro
+3,57 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,25009:21
Dow Jones News
15.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
113 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      514.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      500.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      505.2592p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,787,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,258,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 505.2592

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
579               514.50     08:27:20          00030464228TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               510.00     08:36:11          00030464283TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               510.50     08:52:19          00030464387TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               507.00     09:35:11          00030465155TRDU0      XLON 
 
1132               505.50     09:47:02          00030465213TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               507.00     10:45:26          00030465597TRDU0      XLON 
 
1087               506.50     10:47:55          00030465610TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               506.50     10:58:55          00030465668TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               504.50     11:19:23          00030465789TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               505.00     12:00:00          00030466175TRDU0      XLON 
 
452               505.00     12:00:00          00030466176TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               505.00     12:00:00          00030466177TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               504.00     12:47:58          00030466775TRDU0      XLON 
 
1046               503.00     13:02:26          00030466892TRDU0      XLON 
 
1091               501.00     13:26:49          00030467075TRDU0      XLON 
 
165               500.50     13:39:48          00030467167TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               500.50     13:39:48          00030467168TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               503.00     14:17:21          00030467465TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               502.00     14:18:38          00030467473TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                502.00     14:18:38          00030467474TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               502.00     14:18:38          00030467475TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               502.00     14:28:50          00030467733TRDU0      XLON 
 
288               501.50     14:52:30          00030468048TRDU0      XLON 
 
282               501.50     14:55:25          00030468068TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               501.50     14:55:25          00030468069TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               501.50     15:09:10          00030468230TRDU0      XLON 
 
802               501.50     15:09:10          00030468231TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               504.50     15:26:58          00030468452TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               504.00     15:26:58          00030468453TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               504.00     15:37:20          00030468950TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               509.00     16:01:46          00030469118TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               509.00     16:01:46          00030469119TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               510.00     16:17:36          00030469277TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               510.00     16:21:53          00030469358TRDU0      XLON 
 
946               509.50     16:29:05          00030469462TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 414900 
EQS News ID:  2260280 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
