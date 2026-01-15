

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) and Syngenta announced a multi-year strategic technology partnership to accelerate AI-assisted innovation across Syngenta's global operations. The partnership will embed artificial intelligence at the core of Syngenta's enterprise, modernizing operations and enabling accelerated innovation through advanced data analytics across the business.



Syngenta's transformation will begin with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions, modernizing core operations across the value-chain. Through SAP Business Data Cloud, Syngenta will create a unified, more secure, and scalable data foundation essential for real-time decision-making and AI integration.



