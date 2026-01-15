SMX Public Limited: The Bull Case for SMX, Built on Proof, Not Noise

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Don't pay attention to the clickbait headlines that have no substance. Many of these so-called bear cases are written to grab attention, drive traffic, or frame a broader argument about an entirely different stock. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just gets pulled into the headline because it's volatile and misunderstood. That doesn't make the analysis substantive. It makes it convenient.

They're focused on volatility, structure, or short-term noise while missing what actually matters. SMX isn't a speculative concept company. It's a verification infrastructure business operating at the intersection of physical materials, digital identity, and regulatory demand.

How so?

Trust Built Into the Material, Not Layered on Top

SMX's technology embeds permanent molecular markers directly into raw materials, creating immutable identity at the source. That identity's then authenticated and tracked through secure digital systems across the supply chain. This isn't software layered on top of trust. It's trust built into the material itself.

That distinction matters because global commerce's entering a proof-first era. Regulators, manufacturers, and brand owners aren't willing to rely on paper audits, trust-based certifications, or self-reported ESG claims anymore. They need verifiable truth at the material level. SMX delivers that.

Real Deployments, Not Slide Decks

One reason the bear cases fall apart is that they treat SMX like a company still searching for relevance. It's not. In 2025 alone, SMX expanded real-world deployments across multiple material classes, proving the platform isn't confined to a single vertical.

That includes continued work in industrial, precious metals, and energy-linked supply chains, including its recent validation with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). That agreement followed expanded rubber traceability programs demonstrating end-to-end verification from raw input to finished product. These aren't pilot concepts. They're operational use cases solving compliance and sourcing problems companies already have.

SMX also moved deeper into recycled materials and circular supply chains, where verification isn't optional anymore. Without authenticated recycled content, sustainability claims collapse under regulatory scrutiny. SMX's technology makes those claims defensible.

Geographic Expansion Signals Institutional Interest

Another overlooked 2025 milestone, conveniently not mentioned in the "bear case," is SMX's expansion into Asia-Pacific, including collaboration frameworks with government-linked research and innovation bodies such as A*STAR. That matters because APAC is where plastic, rubber, and advanced manufacturing supply chains converge at scale.

Institutions don't engage molecular traceability platforms for marketing reasons. They engage them because policy, procurement, and export markets are starting to demand proof that can't be argued away. And all SMX markets present massive revenue opportunities.

In fact, more than massive, they present structural change opportunities as well. Counterfeiting, mislabeling, and fraudulent sustainability claims represent trillions of dollars in lost value globally. From luxury goods and precious metals to recycled plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and critical components, industries are being forced to prove origin, composition, and chain of custody.

SMX's platform's sector-agnostic by design. Once the identity layer's embedded, expansion isn't about reinventing technology. It's about onboarding the next material class. That's another detail conveniently overlooked.

Verification Is Becoming Infrastructure

From a capital perspective, SMX's $116 million equity purchase facility provides strategic flexibility rather than distress financing. It allows SMX to fund commercialization, partnerships, and geographic expansion without forcing operational shortcuts. That's a value driver in and of itself, particularly in a market where trust-enabling technologies are becoming mandated rather than optional. Access to capital, and more importantly securing it, provides a tremendous competitive advantage.

Here's the takeaway for any naysayer: the SMX investment thesis rests on one idea. Verification's becoming infrastructure. Just as cybersecurity evolved from optional software to mandatory enterprise architecture, material authentication and traceability are following the same path. SMX is positioned as a foundational layer in that transition.

And with that responsibility, SMX's building toward that eventual inflection point, quietly stacking validation across industries and regions. Because when proof becomes currency, platforms that can deliver it at the molecular level don't remain optional for long. That's the most potent supporting argument for the SMX bulls. SMX's the only one operating at that level.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), its technologies, its partnership activities, and its development of molecular marking systems for recycled PET and other materials. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, but are not limited to, its announced capital facility and its terms, expectations regarding the integration of SMX's molecular markers into U.S. recycling markets; the potential for FDA-compliant markers to enable recycled PET to enter food-grade and other regulated applications; the scalability of SMX solutions across diverse global supply chains; anticipated adoption of identity-based verification systems by manufacturers, recyclers, regulators, or brand owners; the potential economic impact of turning recycled plastics into tradeable or monetizable assets; the expected performance of SMX's Plastic Cycle Token or other digital verification instruments; and the belief that molecular-level authentication may influence pricing, compliance, sustainability reporting, or financial strategies used within the plastics sector.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to assumptions regarding regulatory developments, market demand for authenticated recycled content, the pace of corporate adoption of traceability technology, global economic conditions, supply chain constraints, evolving environmental policies, and general industry behavior relating to sustainability commitments and recycling mandates. Risks include, but are not limited to, changes in FDA or international regulatory standards; technological challenges in large-scale deployment of molecular markers; competitive innovations from other companies; operational disruptions in recycling or plastics manufacturing; fluctuations in pricing for virgin or recycled plastics; and the broader economic conditions that influence capital investment and industrial activity.

Detailed risk factors are described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-bull-case-for-smx-built-on-proof-not-noise-1127498