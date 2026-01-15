SMX Public Limited: SMX Extends Material-Embedded Identity Platform into Denim and Recycled Denim Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a global provider of material-level identity and digital traceability solutions, has expanded its platform into denim and recycled-denim applications, bringing its cotton-based material authentication capabilities into one of the apparel industry's largest and most widely consumed product categories.

Denim represents a substantial and growing global market. Industry estimates value the denim jeans sector at approximately $86.7 billion in 2024, with expectations of continued growth to more than $121 billion by 2030. Annual unit sales are estimated to exceed 4.5 billion pairs worldwide, highlighting denim's scale, durability, and cross-generational relevance.

Why Denim Is a Strategic Entry Point

Fashion brands are facing intensifying pressure to manage demand volatility, reduce excess inventory, and substantiate sustainability claims with verifiable data. According to industry research, the global fashion sector generated an estimated 2.5 to 5 billion units of excess stock in 2023 alone, representing tens of billions of dollars in tied-up value.

Denim sits at a critical intersection of these challenges. It is produced at scale, positioned across both mass and premium segments, and increasingly tied to consumer expectations around recyclability, authenticity, and responsible sourcing. At the same time, regulators are moving toward stricter disclosure requirements related to excess inventory, recycled content, and product sustainability.

As brands work to increase recycled-material usage and defend those claims under greater scrutiny, the ability to verify material origin and composition throughout the supply chain is becoming essential.

Material-Level Identity Applied to Denim

SMX's platform embeds secure molecular identifiers directly into materials and connects those identifiers to tamper-resistant digital records. This approach-described by the company as "Giving Materials Memory"-allows materials to retain verifiable information about origin, composition, and lifecycle events even after processing, blending, and movement through complex supply chains.

Within denim and recycled-denim systems, this capability can enable:

Authentication and origin verification for premium and origin-linked denim programs

Verified recycled-content integrity, helping prevent substitution or dilution of recycled inputs

End-to-end traceability from raw material through finished garments and downstream channels

Building on Established Cotton-Based Capabilities

The denim expansion builds on SMX's existing experience with cotton-based material systems, where its technology has already been applied to support persistent identity across multiple transformation stages, finished-product authentication, and alignment with responsible-sourcing and transparency initiatives.

Because cotton remains the foundational fiber in denim, the category represents a natural extension of SMX's current capabilities, while also opening new opportunities in recycled-denim and circular-material applications as adoption of recycled inputs continues to grow.

Creating Value from Denim Waste Streams

One of the central obstacles to scaling recycled textiles is the loss of material integrity once fabrics are mixed, processed, or traded. This erosion of traceability reduces confidence in recycled feedstocks and limits their economic value.

By preserving identity at the material level, SMX's technology is designed to allow denim waste streams-including manufacturing offcuts, unsold inventory, and end-of-life garments-to be recognized as verifiable inputs for reuse and recycling. This approach has the potential to transform denim waste from an opaque liability into a higher-value, trusted resource within circular supply chains, supporting both sustainability objectives and improved commercial outcomes.

