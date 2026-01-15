Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") announces its prior engagement of Ares Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Ares") to provide marketing and corporate communication services to the Company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Exchange Policy 3.4") pursuant to a Consulting Services Agreement dated January 7, 2026 (the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Ares has been engaged for a 3-month term commencing January 7, 2026 to provide market support services (the "Services") to the Company in accordance with Exchange Policy 3.4. The Services will include providing assistance with shareholder communications and market awareness initiatives. Ares will assist the Company in coordinating a series of announcements over the coming months, including updates related to corporate developments, investment opportunities and issuer growth.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Ares will receive an aggregate of USD$200,000, of which an initial payment of USD$100,000 was made on January 7, 2026 with subsequent installments of USD$50,000 are payable on each of February 1, 2026 and March 1, 2026.

Ares Capital Markets Group is a structured-deals and liquidity strategy firm for micro- and small-cap public companies. They design capital solutions, build durable investor demand, and engineer trading efficiency-so great stories convert into visibility and valuation. Ares and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and as of the date of the Agreement, neither Ares nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

Clarifying Disclosure

Further to its press release dated December 19, 2025 regarding the completion of its $4.1 million financing (the "Private Placement"), the Company would like to clarify that, in addition to the 1,864,457 non-transferable broker warrants that it issued in connection with the Private Placement, it also issued an aggregate of 1,165,285 units of the Company (the "Corporate Finance Fee Units") as a corporate finance fee to Centurion One Capital Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner for the Private Placement. Each Corporate Finance Fee Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.26/share until December 19, 2028.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency made a gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Regency Silver's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to the Services to be provided by Ares and any other statements that are not historical in nature. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Regency Silver's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the Company; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions.

Regency Silver cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Regency Silver has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF REGENCY SILVER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE REGENCY SILVER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

