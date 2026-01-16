Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 16, 2026 - Interroll announces recent changes in its Group Management to further strengthen the company's strategic execution.
Ayan Demirel, Chief Operating Officer (COO), left the Company to take on new opportunities outside Interroll. The company thanks him for his significant contribution to the operational development and wishes him continued success. Markus Asch will lead this function ad interim until his successor is in place.
