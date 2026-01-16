Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Interroll reports recent changes in its Group Management



16.01.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 16, 2026 - Interroll announces recent changes in its Group Management to further strengthen the company's strategic execution. Ayan Demirel, Chief Operating Officer (COO), left the Company to take on new opportunities outside Interroll. The company thanks him for his significant contribution to the operational development and wishes him continued success. Markus Asch will lead this function ad interim until his successor is in place.



Dr. Johannes Van Der Beek stepped down as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to pursue opportunities aligned with his engineering and R&D expertise. Interroll thanks him for his contribution in laying the foundation for our future model-based system engineering and testing approach.



Interroll warmly welcomes Ulrich Engenhardt, who joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in January 2026, bringing extensive experience in leading product and platform management teams, implementing hardware- and software - platforms, establishing competences in the regions and driving innovation programs that deliver real value to customers. From 2008 to 2023, he held various leadership roles at Kärcher, most recently serving for seven years as Executive Vice President Professional Products. Prior to joining Interroll, he was Chief Business Unit Officer at Rittal from 2023 to 2025.



