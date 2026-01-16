Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 9,438 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 514.00p Lowest price paid per share: 517.932p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,797,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,249,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 9,438

Volume weighted average price (pence): 517.932

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 262 514.00 08:03:20 00030469784TRDU0 XLON 729 516.50 08:27:50 00030469900TRDU0 XLON 361 516.00 08:27:50 00030469901TRDU0 XLON 272 516.50 09:03:07 00030470090TRDU0 XLON 1211 516.50 09:17:20 00030470185TRDU0 XLON 397 517.50 09:49:55 00030470298TRDU0 XLON 645 517.50 09:49:55 00030470299TRDU0 XLON 521 517.50 10:01:50 00030470374TRDU0 XLON 531 517.00 10:17:25 00030470444TRDU0 XLON 766 519.00 11:08:54 00030470755TRDU0 XLON 385 519.00 11:08:54 00030470756TRDU0 XLON 1054 518.00 11:59:41 00030470909TRDU0 XLON 586 520.00 13:25:22 00030471187TRDU0 XLON 581 520.00 14:32:57 00030471556TRDU0 XLON 584 520.00 14:32:57 00030471557TRDU0 XLON 553 520.00 14:56:12 00030471673TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

