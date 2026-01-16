

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Friday that it has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to around SEK 1.3 billion.



The company will develop and build two residential blocks with underground garages on the property located in central Kungsholmen, Stockholm. In total, there will be about 240 new tenant-owned apartments.



In addition, an office building facing Fleminggatan will be built with an area of ??about 6,200 square meters.



The ground floor of the buildings will contain commercial premises totaling around 1,500 square meters.



The construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026.



The neighborhood is anticipated to be completed by 2032 at the latest.



Skanska will preserve the existing building facing Fleminggatan, which currently houses a health center and a children's center, as well as the former fire station from the 19th century.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News