SMX: SMX Announces Opening of Kraken Account as Part of Board-Approved Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), a global pioneer in molecular-marker technology and blockchain-backed digital product passports, today announced that it has opened a corporate account with Kraken as part of a treasury strategy authorized by the Company's Board of Directors.

The account opening represents a measured operational step supporting SMX's broader treasury framework, which is being developed to align capital management with the Company's long-term technology and verification roadmap. This initiative reflects the Company's focus on secure digital infrastructure and disciplined balance sheet management.

SMX's treasury strategy is being designed to support systems that connect verified physical activity to digitally represented value. The Company's technology operates at the material level, enabling precise identification, tracking, and lifecycle verification of physical substances across global supply chains. The treasury infrastructure is being evaluated to ensure it can support these systems as they scale.

Engaging with Kraken

The selection of Kraken reflects SMX's focus on institutional-grade platforms that offer operational controls, secure custody, and established compliance standards. The Company views this engagement as infrastructure-oriented rather than transactional, supporting future accounting and settlement mechanisms tied to verified activity.

A central component of SMX's long-term roadmap is the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), a virtual credit framework designed to represent verified recycled plastic activity. PCT is intended to function as a digitally represented unit linked to measured outcomes and is grounded in SMX's material verification capabilities.

The Company believes that credible circular economy systems require verifiable data before value can be assigned. PCT has been designed to address this requirement by linking digital credits directly to authenticated physical material flows, rather than estimates or abstract reporting constructs.

Aligning with Evolving Digital Economies

To support such systems, SMX is preparing treasury and accounting infrastructure capable of handling digitally represented value units in a controlled and transparent manner. This preparation is occurring alongside the ongoing development of verification technology and partner engagement.

SMX also believes that broader market conditions have improved with respect to digital infrastructure maturity, institutional participation, and operational standards, and that these developments have created more favorable conditions for companies developing verification-based value systems tied to real-world activity, including recycling and materials recovery.

The Company's primary focus remains on advancing material traceability, authentication, and transparency across global supply chains. Treasury-related initiatives are intended to support this mission by ensuring readiness for future verification-driven value mechanisms.

SMX will continue to advance its treasury strategy under Board oversight, supporting its long-term objective of turning verified sustainability performance into measurable, accountable outcomes.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

