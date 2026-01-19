Elektros, Inc. Extends Warm Wishes to Shareholders on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly extends its warmest wishes to all shareholders, partners, and supporters in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remains one of the most influential and inspiring leaders in history. His unwavering commitment to peace, equality, justice, and service continues to resonate across generations and around the world. His message of unity, dignity, and nonviolence serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through compassion, courage, and perseverance.

On this meaningful day, Elektros, Inc. honors Dr. King's enduring legacy and wishes each and every shareholder a very special, happy, and reflective Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We hope this holiday provides a moment for peace, relaxation, and renewed awareness of the values that unite us and move society forward.

We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to building a future guided by responsibility, integrity, and shared progress.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of the mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

