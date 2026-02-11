Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Reinforces ESG Commitment, Advancing Responsible Lithium Development for the Global Energy Transition

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer operating in Sierra Leone, today announced the formal adoption of its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy - marking a strategic milestone in its mission to responsibly supply critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

As worldwide demand accelerates for lithium to power electric vehicles, grid storage systems, and renewable energy infrastructure, Elektros is positioning itself at the intersection of resource development and environmental stewardship. The Company's ESG framework establishes a clear foundation for sustainable mining practices, ethical governance, and meaningful community engagement.

A Framework for Responsible Growth

Environmental Stewardship

Implementation of low-impact mining methodologies

Commitment to land rehabilitation and responsible resource management

Continuous evaluation of operational footprint and sustainability benchmarks

Social Responsibility

Local workforce development and economic empowerment in Sierra Leone

Community partnership initiatives and transparent stakeholder engagement

Safe working conditions aligned with international standards

Governance & Integrity

Transparent reporting and operational accountability

Ethical business conduct across all activities

Structured compliance oversight and risk management practices

"Adopting our ESG Policy represents more than a milestone for Elektros - it reflects our unwavering commitment to operating at the highest global standards," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "We are proud to build our lithium platform with integrity, transparency, and deep respect for the communities and environment in which we operate. While Elektros is still in its growth phase, we are setting the foundation to stand alongside the industry's leading resource companies in the years ahead."

Supporting the Zero-Emission Economy

Lithium is a cornerstone material in the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization. By developing hard-rock lithium resources in Sierra Leone and targeting future export to U.S.-based refineries, Elektros intends to contribute to secure supply chains for battery materials critical to the clean energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a lithium development company focused on establishing an artisanal hard-rock mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business plan centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's expectations regarding future operational development, ESG implementation, and strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including technological challenges, regulatory compliance requirements, operational execution risks, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-reinforces-esg-commitment-advancing-responsible-lithium-development-for-the-glo-1136452