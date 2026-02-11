Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Strengthens ESG Commitment, Advancing Responsible Lithium Development for the Global Energy Transition

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, announced the formal adoption of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy, a strategic milestone in its mission to power the global energy transition.

As a forward-thinking provider of critical minerals, Elektros is dedicated to developing the resources essential for the economies of the future in a safe, clean, and ethical manner.

By integrating sustainable practices into its operations, Elektros is positioning itself at the intersection of resource extraction and environmental stewardship. The company's lithium initiatives are designed to serve as the foundation for the zero-emission revolution while maintaining a profound respect for the earth and the communities of Sierra Leone.

This framework prioritizes low-impact mining techniques and local economic empowerment, ensuring industrial progress benefits both humanity and the planet.

At Elektros, we believe that real innovation requires a commitment to integrity and transparency. We are not just mining the building blocks of technology; we are building a legacy of responsible growth that honors our shared environment. This is our promise to our investors and the world.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Elektros Inc. today is a small company; however, we aspire to be like these companies in the near future.

"Adopting our ESG Policy represents more than a milestone for Elektros - it reflects our unwavering commitment to operating at the highest global standards," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "We are proud to build our lithium platform with integrity, transparency, and deep respect for the communities and environment in which we operate. While Elektros is still in its growth phase, we are setting the foundation to stand alongside the industry's leading resource companies in the years ahead."

