Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 517.50p Lowest price paid per share: 518.4199p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,817,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,229,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 518.4199

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 530 520.00 09:12:12 00030476079TRDU0 XLON 185 520.00 15:29:23 00030477953TRDU0 XLON 1976 520.00 15:29:23 00030477954TRDU0 XLON 605 520.00 15:44:08 00030477994TRDU0 XLON 1067 520.00 15:44:08 00030477995TRDU0 XLON 593 520.00 15:44:08 00030477996TRDU0 XLON 1422 518.50 15:54:29 00030478019TRDU0 XLON 758 518.50 15:54:29 00030478020TRDU0 XLON 589 518.50 16:03:43 00030478034TRDU0 XLON 501 518.50 16:05:39 00030478042TRDU0 XLON 515 518.50 16:07:02 00030478043TRDU0 XLON 567 518.50 16:08:33 00030478053TRDU0 XLON 550 518.50 16:10:27 00030478057TRDU0 XLON 599 518.50 16:11:53 00030478061TRDU0 XLON 600 517.50 16:12:03 00030478062TRDU0 XLON 2847 517.50 16:12:03 00030478063TRDU0 XLON 328 518.50 16:22:35 00030478116TRDU0 XLON 90 518.50 16:22:35 00030478117TRDU0 XLON 16 518.50 16:22:35 00030478118TRDU0 XLON 72 518.50 16:22:35 00030478119TRDU0 XLON 1008 517.50 16:27:18 00030478132TRDU0 XLON 603 517.50 16:27:18 00030478133TRDU0 XLON 358 517.50 16:27:18 00030478134TRDU0 XLON 1328 517.50 16:27:18 00030478135TRDU0 XLON 381 517.50 16:27:18 00030478136TRDU0 XLON 588 517.50 16:27:18 00030478137TRDU0 XLON 1324 517.50 16:27:18 00030478138TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 415401 EQS News ID: 2262446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262446&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)