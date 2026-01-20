Suspension of Trading in Cinis Fertilizer AB at FNSE

2026-01-20T07:28:46Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Cinis Fertilizer AB, LEI: 6488R5365P1TL3DK2R87 Instrument: CINIS SE0018040784 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified