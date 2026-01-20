Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer files for bankruptcy

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ) ("Cinis Fertilizer" or "Company") has today filed for bankruptcy with Ångermanland District Court. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Cinis Sweden AB has today also filed for bankruptcy.

As previously announced in the press release dated 9 January 2026, the Company has been in a strained financial situation and in need of a liquidity injection to secure its continued operations. The Company has held intensive discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding, inter alia, additional temporary financing. However, these discussions have not resulted in any agreement and the Company is insolvent.

The board of the Company has received indications that there are other parties that want to continue operations in another legal entity, but any potential takeover of the business and the terms thereof will be for the bankruptcy administrator to decide.

"The board deeply regrets that it became necessary for Cinis Fertilizer to file for bankruptcy. The board has evaluated various courses of action and worked intensively to find a solution, but unfortunately, we have had the time against us and no agreement has been reached", says Roger Johansson, Chairman of the Board of Cinis Fertilizer. "There is a need for Swedish production of mineral fertilizer, and our hope is that the bankruptcy administrator will soon find a good solution that ensures the continuation of the business."

About Cinis Fertilizer

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.