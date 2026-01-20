Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXG3 | ISIN: SE0018040784 | Ticker-Symbol: C05
Stuttgart
20.01.26 | 10:02
0,006 Euro
-1,69 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINIS FERTILIZER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINIS FERTILIZER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,00610:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 08:15 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer files for bankruptcy

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ) ("Cinis Fertilizer" or "Company") has today filed for bankruptcy with Ångermanland District Court. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Cinis Sweden AB has today also filed for bankruptcy.

As previously announced in the press release dated 9 January 2026, the Company has been in a strained financial situation and in need of a liquidity injection to secure its continued operations. The Company has held intensive discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding, inter alia, additional temporary financing. However, these discussions have not resulted in any agreement and the Company is insolvent.

The board of the Company has received indications that there are other parties that want to continue operations in another legal entity, but any potential takeover of the business and the terms thereof will be for the bankruptcy administrator to decide.

"The board deeply regrets that it became necessary for Cinis Fertilizer to file for bankruptcy. The board has evaluated various courses of action and worked intensively to find a solution, but unfortunately, we have had the time against us and no agreement has been reached", says Roger Johansson, Chairman of the Board of Cinis Fertilizer. "There is a need for Swedish production of mineral fertilizer, and our hope is that the bankruptcy administrator will soon find a good solution that ensures the continuation of the business."

__________________


For more information, please contact:

Jakob Liedberg, CEO
jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 768 58 12 86

This information is such information that Cinis Fertilizer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. This information was published, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 20, 2026, at 08:15 a.m. CET.

About Cinis Fertilizer
Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.