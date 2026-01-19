Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group carries out a directed new issue of shares of approx. SEK 60.0 million to Göran Westerberg, and a 100 per cent guaranteed rights issue of shares of approx. SEK 145.5 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

The Board of Directors of Kjell Group AB (publ) ("Kjell Group" or the "Company") has today resolved to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 60.0 million (the "Directed Share Issue") and a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 145.5 million with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue", together the "Share Issues"). The Directed Share Issue is directed to a new investor, Göran Westerberg, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Rusta. The subscription price per share in the Share Issues amounts to SEK 5.90. The Share Issues are primarily carried out for the purpose of strengthening the Company's financial position and enabling an acceleration of prioritized investments within the framework of the ongoing transformation process. The Share Issues are subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 February 2026. The Rights Issue is covered to 100 per cent by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments from the Company's principal shareholders. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published by way of a separate press release. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors has resolved to bring forward the publication of the year-end report for 2025 to 9 February 2026.

The Share Issues in brief

The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue amounts to SEK 5.90 and has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the investor. The Directed Share Issue is directed to Göran Westerberg (who is not a shareholder of Kjell Group) and comprises 10,169,491 new shares, whereby the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 60.0 million before deduction of issue-related costs. The Nomination Committee intends to propose that Göran Westerberg be elected Chairman of the Board at the annual general meeting, and further information regarding the proposal will be disclosed by way of a separate press release.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 24,661,615 new shares and, if fully subscribed, will provide the Company with approximately SEK 145.5 million before transaction-related costs. The subscription price in the Rights Issue is the same as in the Directed Share Issue, i.e. SEK 5.90 per share.

The Company's shareholders have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue, whereby each existing share entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right, and twelve (12) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares. Shares subscribed for in the Directed Share Issue do not entitle the holder to participate in the Rights Issue.

The record date for participation in the Rights Issue is 9 February 2026. The last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to participate in the Rights Issue is 5 February 2026.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run from 11 to 25 February 2026.

Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 11 to 20 February 2026.

The Rights Issue is fully covered by subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings.

The Share Issues are subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 February 2026. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Background and motive

Subject to full subscription of the Rights Issue, the share issues are expected to provide Kjell Group with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 205.5 million before deduction of issue-related costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 2.0 million. The net proceeds are thus estimated to amount to approximately SEK 203.5 million.

The net proceeds are intended to be used to strengthen the Company's financial flexibility and to finance the following areas of use:

Strengthening of working capital and the balance sheet in order to manage variations in demand, inventory build-up and purchasing cycles; and

Creating increased strategic flexibility through prioritized investments aimed at accelerating the ongoing transformation process.

The Board of Directors assesses that the net proceeds, taking into account the Company's current cost structure and planned measures, will contribute to ensuring sufficient working capital and financial stability over, at least, the forthcoming 12-month period, and to strengthening the conditions for long-term profitable growth.

Terms of the Directed Share Issue and reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The Board of Directors has today resolved, subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 February 2026, to carry out the Rights Issue. The right to subscribe for shares with preferential rights shall be granted to the Company's shareholders as of the record date. The preferential rights in the Rights Issue are calculated based on the number of shares in the Company prior to the Directed Share Issue.

Each existing share held in the Company on the record date of 9 February 2026 entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. Twelve (12) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares at a subscription price of SEK 5.90 per share. In total, a maximum of 24,661,615 shares will be issued.

To the extent that new shares are not subscribed for with preferential rights, such shares shall be offered to shareholders and other investors who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares in the Rights Issue. Upon full subscription of the Rights Issue, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 145.5 million before deduction of issue-related costs.

The subscription period will run from 11 February 2026 up to and including 25 February 2026. Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period will thereafter expire and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 11 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, and trading in interim shares (paid subscribed shares, "BTA") will take place from 11 February 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026.

If not all shares are subscribed for with subscription rights, allocation of the remaining shares within the maximum amount of the issue shall be carried out as follows:

primarily to those who have subscribed for shares with subscription rights (irrespective of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have applied for subscription of shares without subscription rights, and, to the extent that full allotment to such subscribers cannot be made, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights exercised by each of those who have applied for subscription of shares without subscription rights;

secondarily to others who have applied for subscription of shares without subscription rights, and, to the extent that full allotment to such subscribers cannot be made, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the total number of shares for which each subscriber has applied; and

thirdly to those who have provided underwriting commitments in respect of the subscription of shares, in proportion to such underwriting commitments.

To the extent that allocation in any category above cannot be made on a pro rata basis, allocation shall be made by drawing of lots.

The completion of the Rights Issue is conditional upon the extraordinary general meeting also resolving to approve the Directed Share Issue.

Subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings

In the event that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the number of shares will increase by 24,661,615, from 59,187,876 to 83,849,491. The share capital will increase by SEK 407,554.35, from SEK 978,130.44 to SEK 1,385,684.79. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this will, upon full subscription, result in a dilution effect of approximately 29.41 per cent of the share capital and voting rights in the Company.

Through guarantee compensation in the Rights Issue, up to a maximum of 1,317,717 shares may be issued, corresponding to a dilution effect of 1.57 per cent. In such case, the number of shares will increase from 83,849,491 to 85,167,208, and the share capital will increase from SEK 1,385,684.79 to SEK 1,407,461.19.

The Directed Share Issue will increase the number of shares by 10,169,491, from 85,167,208 to 95,336,699. The share capital will increase by SEK 168,059.57, from SEK 1,407,461.19 to SEK 1,575,520.76. The Directed Share Issue will result in a dilution effect of approximately 10.67 per cent of the share capital and voting rights in the Company.

The aggregate dilution resulting from both the Directed Share Issue and the Rights Issue, including guarantee compensation, amounts to a maximum of approximately 37.92 per cent.

Information document

The Board of Directors' resolutions regarding the Share Issues are subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 February 2026. Shareholders representing approximately 21.03 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company have undertaken or expressed their intention to vote in favour of the Share Issues. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

5 February 2026: Extraordinary general meeting

5 February 2026: Last day of trading in the Company's shares with the right to receive subscription rights

6 February 2026: First day of trading in the Company's shares without the right to receive subscription rights

9 February 2026: Record date for participation in the Rights Issue

9 February 2026: Expected date of publication of the Information Document

11-20 February 2026: Trading in subscription rights

11-25 February 2026: Subscription period

27 February 2026: Expected date of publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

11 February - 13 March 2026: Trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares, Sw betald tecknad aktie)

Bringing forward the year-end report

Due to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors has decided to bring forward the publication of the year-end report for the financial year 2025 to 9 February 2026 instead of 12 February 2026 as previously communicated.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is acting as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the Share Issues. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser in connection with the Share Issues. Aqurat Fondkomission is the issuing agent in connection with the Share Issues.

About Us

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 146 service points, including 115 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,350 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

This information is information that Kjell Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-19 20:57 CET.

Forward-looking statements



