Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces a strategic partnership with SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X). The collaboration brings together two complementary technologies integrating 01 Quantum's patent protected IronCAP's quantum-safe cryptography (PQC) into SuperPQC, which is SuperQ's PQC offering, creating a seamless bridge between risk identification and active defense.

Closing the Loop: From Awareness to Remediation

The existing SuperPQC AI, commercially available through the Super platform, is a leader in automated diagnostics, identifying "harvest-now, decrypt-later" vulnerabilities across Web2 and Web3 infrastructures. By incorporating IronCAP, a NIST approved, high-performance PQC solution the offering evolves from a diagnostic tool into a comprehensive remediation suite.

Enterprises can now move beyond identifying threats; they can implement robust, quantum-safe encryption and digital signing protocols to protect critical systems such as email, file systems, remote access / VPN, password managers, cloud storage, websites and blockchains.

"The looming reality of 'Q-Day' is a systemic threat to global data sovereignty," said Manoj Joseph, Chief Business Officer of SuperQ. "This partnership is our definitive response. We are shifting from analysis to actionable, mission-critical remediation - empowering organizations to achieve quantum-safe standards with unprecedented efficiency through SuperPQC and IronCAP."

Strategic Value: Capturing the Quantum Security and Computing Markets

This partnership transforms SuperPQC offering into a full-spectrum execution layer, targeting the multi-billion-dollar quantum cybersecurity market.

Actionable Intelligence: Enterprises can act directly on audit-identified vulnerabilities within the same ecosystem.

Platform Stickiness: A unified "Audit + Protect" workflow increases long-term user adoption.

Standardized Compliance: Provides a turnkey PQC stack for consulting firms and global auditors to ensure client compliance with emerging NIST regulations.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, added: "The partnership enables organizations to utilize post-quantum safety through IronCAP and hybrid-quantum computing through the Super platform in one ecosystem, which is a first. This allows users to safeguard critical data with our vertically integrated PQC solutions without the complexity of managing disparate systems."

"We are compounding value for both companies and our customers," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "While augmenting SuperPQC with a comprehensive quantum-safe software suite in IronCAP, the partnership will concurrently grow the adoption of quantum computing utility through the Super platform."

Technical Roadmap and AI Integration

Technical teams from both companies will continue collaborating to ensure seamless interoperability between IronCAP and SuperQ's multi-agent autonomous AI architecture. This synergy supports the rollout of "one-click" quantum-safe deployment for sensitive enterprise data.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

SuperQ's flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow the Company's blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

