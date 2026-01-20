Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with 01 Quantum Inc. ("01 Quantum"). This collaboration integrates 01 Quantum's patent-protected IronCAP Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) into SuperPQC, which is SuperQ's PQC offering, creating a seamless bridge between risk identification and active defense.

Closing the Loop: From Awareness to Remediation

The existing SuperPQC AI, commercially available through Super platform, is a leader in automated diagnostics, identifying "harvest-now, decrypt-later" vulnerabilities across Web2 and Web3 infrastructures. By incorporating IronCAP-a NIST-approved, high-performance PQC solution-the offering evolves from a diagnostic tool into a comprehensive remediation suite.

Enterprises can now move beyond identifying threats; they can implement robust, quantum-safe encryption and digital signing protocols to protect critical systems such as email, file systems, remote access / VPN, password managers, cloud storage, websites and blockchains.

"The looming reality of 'Q-Day' is a systemic threat to global data sovereignty," said Manoj Joseph, Chief Business Officer of SuperQ. "This partnership is our definitive response. We are shifting from analysis to actionable, mission-critical remediation - empowering organizations to achieve quantum-safe standards with unprecedented efficiency through SuperPQC and IronCAP."

Strategic Value: Capturing the Quantum Security and Computing Markets

This partnership transforms SuperPQCoffering into a full-spectrum execution layer, targeting the multi-billion-dollar quantum cybersecurity market.

Actionable Intelligence: Enterprises can act directly on audit-identified vulnerabilities within the same ecosystem.

Platform Stickiness: A unified "Audit + Protect" workflow increases long-term user adoption.

Standardized Compliance: Provides a turnkey PQC stack for consulting firms and global auditors to ensure client compliance with emerging NIST regulations.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, added: "The partnership enables organizations to utilize post-quantum safety through IronCAP and hybrid-quantum computing through Super in one ecosystem, which is a first. This allows users to safeguard critical data with our vertically integrated PQC solutions without the complexity of managing disparate systems."

"We are compounding value for both companies and our customers," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "While augmenting SuperPQC with a comprehensive quantum-safe software suite in IronCAP, the partnership will concurrently grow the adoption of quantum computing utility through the Super platform."

Technical Roadmap and AI Integration

Technical teams from both companies will continue collaborating to ensure seamless interoperability between IronCAP and SuperQ's multi-agent autonomous AI architecture. This synergy supports the rollout of "one-click" quantum-safe deployment for sensitive enterprise data.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow the Company's blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

