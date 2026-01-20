Standout production results with +8% CuEq production growth in 2025

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "Our operations delivered exceptional production performance, both on a quarter-on-quarter and full year basis, as we leverage our strong foundation of operating excellence and project delivery across our portfolio.

"We achieved record quarterly iron ore production in the Pilbara, with a strong recovery from the extreme weather interruptions earlier in the year. At Simandou, we celebrated the major milestone of first shipment from the port; a testament to our ability to deliver major growth projects.

"Record copper production continues following delivery of our Oyu Tolgoi underground project, another demonstration of our unique and diverse project capabilities.

"A step change in bauxite production through the year once again highlights the ongoing maturation of our operational excellence.

"In lithium, we achieved production growth from our operations and in-flight projects as planned in 2025, as we build out our high-quality portfolio with discipline.

"Implementation of our stronger, sharper, simpler way of working continues, and is delivering results and creating value."

Executive Summary

Operational excellence: Copper equivalent (CuEq) 1 production rose 8% YoY in 2025, with shipments up 5% , driven by the strong ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi, a record year for bauxite production and our world-class lithium business.

, driven by the strong ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi, a record year for bauxite production and our world-class lithium business. Iron ore: Pilbara operations achieved record Q4 production, +4% YoY, and shipments, +7% YoY, while the exceptional development pace at Simandou continued with the start of operations and first shipment in Q4.

Pilbara operations achieved while the exceptional development pace at Simandou continued with the start of operations and first shipment in Q4. Aluminium: Production strength and agility demonstrated across the aluminium value chain in 2025.

and agility demonstrated across the aluminium value chain in 2025. Lithium: Achieved record quarterly production from our operating assets in Argentina.

Achieved from our operating assets in Argentina. Copper: Annual production grew 11% YoY, exceeding the top end of our increased guidance range, driven by the successful ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi, where the underground development project is now complete.

Production2 Quarter 4

2025 vs Q4

2024 2025 vs 2024 2025 guidance Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) (Mt) 91.3 +7 326.2 -1 323 338 (at lower end) Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt) 89.7 +4 327.3 NA IOC3 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt) 2.2 -14 9.3 -1 9.0 9.5 Bauxite (Mt) 15.4 0 62.4 +6 >61 Mt Alumina (Mt) 2.0 -1 7.6 +4 7.4 7.8 Aluminium4 (Mt) 0.85 +2 3.38 +3 3.25 3.45 (at upper end) Copper (consolidated basis) (kt) 240 +5 883 +11 860 875 Titanium dioxide slag (Mt) 0.2 -6 1.0 -2 1.0 1.2 (at lower end) Boric oxide equivalent (Mt) 0.1 -6 0.5 0 ~0.5 1 Copper equivalent volume Rio Tinto's share of production volume Volume conversion factor x Product price ($/t) Copper price ($/t). Prices are based on long-term consensus prices. 2 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 3 Iron Ore Company of Canada.4 Includes primary aluminium only.

The full fourth quarter production results are available here

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Forward-looking statement

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's financial position, production guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and reserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statement.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rio Tinto, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Rio Tinto's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Rio Tinto will operate in the future. A discussion of the important factors that could cause Rio Tinto's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in Rio Tinto's most recent Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with, the SEC. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of the risk factors discussed in such documents, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Rio Tinto's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120321980/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US Latin America

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Eddie Gan-Och

M +61 477 599 714

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General