Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 508.50p Highest price paid per share: 498.60p Lowest price paid per share: 502.3438p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,837,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,209,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.3438

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 535 508.50 08:04:19 00030478313TRDU0 XLON 633 506.00 08:25:47 00030478391TRDU0 XLON 562 505.00 08:38:10 00030478478TRDU0 XLON 527 502.50 08:54:02 00030478531TRDU0 XLON 599 500.00 09:08:42 00030478584TRDU0 XLON 725 500.00 09:50:34 00030478741TRDU0 XLON 340 500.00 09:50:34 00030478742TRDU0 XLON 524 501.50 10:38:30 00030478890TRDU0 XLON 541 501.50 10:38:30 00030478891TRDU0 XLON 386 503.00 11:08:16 00030479001TRDU0 XLON 225 502.50 11:29:26 00030479031TRDU0 XLON 101 502.50 11:29:26 00030479032TRDU0 XLON 1160 502.50 11:31:20 00030479036TRDU0 XLON 1171 502.50 12:16:49 00030479155TRDU0 XLON 365 503.00 12:58:27 00030479496TRDU0 XLON 989 502.50 13:00:57 00030479529TRDU0 XLON 524 502.00 13:10:13 00030479549TRDU0 XLON 599 500.00 13:23:45 00030479622TRDU0 XLON 1056 499.80 13:50:08 00030479667TRDU0 XLON 593 502.50 14:32:28 00030479812TRDU0 XLON 738 502.00 14:38:42 00030479978TRDU0 XLON 763 502.00 14:38:42 00030479979TRDU0 XLON 553 500.50 14:45:19 00030480026TRDU0 XLON 523 501.00 14:54:02 00030480116TRDU0 XLON 653 498.60 15:19:11 00030480210TRDU0 XLON 601 502.50 15:36:09 00030480295TRDU0 XLON 556 502.00 15:37:35 00030480296TRDU0 XLON 440 501.00 15:40:19 00030480301TRDU0 XLON 99 501.00 15:40:19 00030480302TRDU0 XLON 517 503.00 16:05:02 00030480543TRDU0 XLON 564 506.00 16:12:44 00030480618TRDU0 XLON 580 505.50 16:12:57 00030480620TRDU0 XLON 550 504.50 16:12:57 00030480628TRDU0 XLON 316 503.50 16:24:39 00030480735TRDU0 XLON 392 503.50 16:24:39 00030480736TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 415526 EQS News ID: 2263242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)