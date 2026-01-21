Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
21.01.26 | 08:21
5,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
21.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
136 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      508.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      498.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      502.3438p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,837,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,209,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.3438

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
535               508.50     08:04:19          00030478313TRDU0      XLON 
 
633               506.00     08:25:47          00030478391TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               505.00     08:38:10          00030478478TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               502.50     08:54:02          00030478531TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               500.00     09:08:42          00030478584TRDU0      XLON 
 
725               500.00     09:50:34          00030478741TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               500.00     09:50:34          00030478742TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               501.50     10:38:30          00030478890TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               501.50     10:38:30          00030478891TRDU0      XLON 
 
386               503.00     11:08:16          00030479001TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               502.50     11:29:26          00030479031TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               502.50     11:29:26          00030479032TRDU0      XLON 
 
1160               502.50     11:31:20          00030479036TRDU0      XLON 
 
1171               502.50     12:16:49          00030479155TRDU0      XLON 
 
365               503.00     12:58:27          00030479496TRDU0      XLON 
 
989               502.50     13:00:57          00030479529TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               502.00     13:10:13          00030479549TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               500.00     13:23:45          00030479622TRDU0      XLON 
 
1056               499.80     13:50:08          00030479667TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               502.50     14:32:28          00030479812TRDU0      XLON 
 
738               502.00     14:38:42          00030479978TRDU0      XLON 
 
763               502.00     14:38:42          00030479979TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               500.50     14:45:19          00030480026TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               501.00     14:54:02          00030480116TRDU0      XLON 
 
653               498.60     15:19:11          00030480210TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               502.50     15:36:09          00030480295TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               502.00     15:37:35          00030480296TRDU0      XLON 
 
440               501.00     15:40:19          00030480301TRDU0      XLON 
 
99                501.00     15:40:19          00030480302TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               503.00     16:05:02          00030480543TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               506.00     16:12:44          00030480618TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               505.50     16:12:57          00030480620TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               504.50     16:12:57          00030480628TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               503.50     16:24:39          00030480735TRDU0      XLON 
 
392               503.50     16:24:39          00030480736TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 415526 
EQS News ID:  2263242 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
