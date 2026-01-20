Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) enters into agreement for divestment of subsidiary Property Lund AB and evaluates strategic alternatives

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) ("Hotel Fast" or the "Company") announces today that its subsidiary, BidCo Vega AB, has entered into a share transfer agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Property Lund AB to Daimyo Ekstra 123 AS (the "Buyer"). The transaction entails that the Company divests the operations running First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund as well as the properties constituting the Group's principal assets.

Rationale and principal terms

In connection with the divestment of the principal operations, the board of directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives. These alternatives include:

acquisition of new assets to continue conducting operations, a so-called reverse acquisition where a new business is incorporated into the Company, and liquidation of the Company in the event that no value-creating alternatives are identified.



The Company will keep the market informed about the process and the strategic choices going forward.

