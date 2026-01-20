Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 19:40 Uhr
Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) enters into agreement for divestment of subsidiary Property Lund AB and evaluates strategic alternatives

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) ("Hotel Fast" or the "Company") announces today that its subsidiary, BidCo Vega AB, has entered into a share transfer agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Property Lund AB to Daimyo Ekstra 123 AS (the "Buyer"). The transaction entails that the Company divests the operations running First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund as well as the properties constituting the Group's principal assets.

Rationale and principal terms
In connection with the divestment of the principal operations, the board of directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives. These alternatives include:

  1. acquisition of new assets to continue conducting operations,
  2. a so-called reverse acquisition where a new business is incorporated into the Company, and
  3. liquidation of the Company in the event that no value-creating alternatives are identified.

The Company will keep the market informed about the process and the strategic choices going forward.

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +47 936 16 666
E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB

This information is information that Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-20 19:34 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
