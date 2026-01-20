Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States-

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PWI, PWI.PR.A) Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the "Fund") is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") so that the Fund can issue class A and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively) to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 19, 2026 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with RBC Capital Markets (the "Agent").

Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made by way of "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 19, 2026 to the Fund's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 16, 2026. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $50 million for each of the Class A and Preferred Shares. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Fund's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until February 16, 2028, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Company invests in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders of Preferred Shares on May 29, 2031.

Since inception, the Class A Shares have delivered a 13.8% per annum total return, outperforming the S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index by 3.7% per annum.(1) The Preferred Shares have delivered a 5.1% per annum total return since inception.(1) Based on the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Fund on January 19, 2026, the Preferred Shares have downside protection from a decline in the value of the Fund's portfolio of approximately 54%. The Preferred Shares have a Morningstar DBRS rating of Pfd-3.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.

Compound Annual Returns to December 31, 2025 1-Yr 3-Yr S.I. Class A Shares (TSX: PWI) 23.5% 31.9% 13.8% S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index 22.6% 14.6% 10.1% Preferred Shares (TSX: PWI.PR.A) 5.1% 5.1% 5.1%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and are unaudited. Inception date, May 21, 2021. The table shows the Fund's compound return on a Class A Share compared with the S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index (the "Infrastructure Index") and Preferred Share for each period indicated. The Infrastructure Index tracks 75 companies from around the world, chosen to represent the listed infrastructure industry and related operations. The Infrastructure Index includes three distinct infrastructure clusters: energy, transportation, and utilities. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Infrastructure Index which has a more diversified portfolio and includes a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the performance of the Infrastructure Index is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Fund's Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund's Preferred Shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share in additional Class A Shares and Preferred Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.