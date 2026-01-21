SMX Public Limited: When Precious Metals Stop Being Anonymous: How SMX Is Rethinking Gold's Journey

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Gold has long been treated as a finished truth. Whether resting in a vault, set into fine jewelry, or traded as a financial asset, it appears final-unchanging, unquestioned. What's rarely visible is the complicated path that brought it there. Before gold becomes an object of beauty or security, it passes through extraction sites, processing facilities, international borders, and multiple intermediaries, often leaving behind little more than fragmented records.

Historically, that lack of visibility was part of gold's nature. Once melted and reshaped, its past effectively disappeared. Origin stories became symbolic rather than verifiable, and the metal's value was detached from the conditions under which it was produced.

That paradigm is beginning to change.

SMX, a company known for enabling traceability across global supply chains, is now exploring how its core technology could be applied to precious metals, including gold and silver. The premise is simple but far-reaching: materials should be able to carry verifiable proof of their own history without altering their physical form or performance.

The approach relies on molecular-level markers paired with a digital tracking system. These markers are invisible, microscopic, and engineered to endure extreme conditions-from high heat to repeated handling and long-term storage. Unlike external tags or labels, they cannot be removed or tampered with. Instead, they become an intrinsic part of the material itself.

Introduced at the point of extraction, gold could retain a persistent identity throughout its entire lifecycle. Each stage-refining, transport, trading, storage, resale, and recycling-could be logged and authenticated. Rather than arriving as an isolated object, the metal would arrive with a documented lineage.

The implications reach far beyond recordkeeping.

For consumers, sourcing claims have become common, but verification remains inconsistent. Molecular traceability would allow jewelers to demonstrate-not just assert-that their gold avoided conflict zones, illegal mining operations, or environmentally damaging practices. Provenance would shift from narrative to evidence.

Security and authentication are equally important. Counterfeit bullion and altered coins remain a concern as gold continues to attract individual and institutional investors. Embedding identity at the material level introduces a robust safeguard, making fraudulent metals significantly harder to pass undetected.

Financial markets also stand to gain. As precious metals become more tightly integrated with digital trading platforms and tokenized assets, verifiable origin and chain-of-custody data become essential. A tracked gold asset is not only valuable-it is transparent, auditable, and aligned with modern compliance standards.

Sustainability adds another layer. While metals can be recycled indefinitely, tracking that reuse has historically been imprecise. Persistent material identity enables accurate measurement of recycling rates, losses, and inefficiencies, offering governments and industries a clearer picture of how circular their precious-metal systems truly are.

None of this changes how gold looks, feels, or functions. It doesn't introduce surveillance or visibility where it doesn't belong. The technology operates quietly, doing exactly what it's designed to do: replacing assumptions with verifiable information.

Gold has always been valued for its endurance. With technologies like those SMX is developing, it may also become defined by its accountability.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ eremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/when-precious-metals-stop-being-anonymous-how-smx-is-rethinking-1129604