OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge announces uncertainty regarding payment of subscription proceeds and liquidity impact

OncoZenge AB (publ) (the "Company") has just been informed that the strategic investor Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (the "Investor") will not be able to pay the subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 9.1 million by the end of the payment deadline in the directed share issue resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company and communicated on 19 December 2025.

According to the preliminary information received by the Company, payment is expected to be made within approximately 30 days. As a result, the Company will not receive the expected proceeds within the anticipated timeframe. This means that the Company currently lacks sufficient liquidity to cover its obligations for the coming month.

The directed share issue constitutes the third of four tranches under the SEK 30.2 million investment undertaking pursuant to the investment agreement entered into by the Company and the Investor on 27 January 2025. All 1,400,894 shares have been formally subscribed for by the Investor and allotted by the Board of Directors.

The Company will inform the market once further information has been received from the Investor and the implications for the Company have been assessed. In the meantime, the Company is actively exploring available options to address the liquidity situation and to secure short-term financing. Further information will be communicated.

