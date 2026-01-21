Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 08:02
0,557 Euro
+7,12 % +0,037
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 17:35 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge announces uncertainty regarding payment of subscription proceeds and liquidity impact

OncoZenge AB (publ) (the "Company") has just been informed that the strategic investor Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (the "Investor") will not be able to pay the subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 9.1 million by the end of the payment deadline in the directed share issue resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company and communicated on 19 December 2025.

According to the preliminary information received by the Company, payment is expected to be made within approximately 30 days. As a result, the Company will not receive the expected proceeds within the anticipated timeframe. This means that the Company currently lacks sufficient liquidity to cover its obligations for the coming month.

The directed share issue constitutes the third of four tranches under the SEK 30.2 million investment undertaking pursuant to the investment agreement entered into by the Company and the Investor on 27 January 2025. All 1,400,894 shares have been formally subscribed for by the Investor and allotted by the Board of Directors.

The Company will inform the market once further information has been received from the Investor and the implications for the Company have been assessed. In the meantime, the Company is actively exploring available options to address the liquidity situation and to secure short-term financing. Further information will be communicated.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

Contacts
Michael Owens CFO Mobile: +46 73 324 4988 E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

About
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

This information is information that OncoZenge is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-21 17:32 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.