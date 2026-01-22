Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
22.01.26 | 08:05
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7506,20009:17
22.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      509.00 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      496.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      502.7059p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,857,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,189,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.7059

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
946               505.00     08:15:34          00030481159TRDU0      XLON 
 
105               505.00     08:15:34          00030481160TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               503.00     08:40:36          00030481403TRDU0      XLON 
 
457               501.50     09:22:16          00030481781TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                501.50     09:22:16          00030481782TRDU0      XLON 
 
1195               501.50     09:26:59          00030481806TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               499.80     09:44:00          00030481913TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               498.20     10:09:38          00030482504TRDU0      XLON 
 
456               496.80     10:39:16          00030482880TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               496.80     10:39:16          00030482881TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               497.60     11:12:36          00030483668TRDU0      XLON 
 
1103               496.60     11:34:01          00030484005TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               496.60     12:00:44          00030484626TRDU0      XLON 
 
1158               496.00     12:40:56          00030485107TRDU0      XLON 
 
1158               503.00     13:51:57          00030485857TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               504.00     13:57:32          00030485956TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               506.00     14:06:50          00030486185TRDU0      XLON 
 
1037               506.00     14:06:50          00030486186TRDU0      XLON 
 
307               506.50     14:20:32          00030486629TRDU0      XLON 
 
247               506.50     14:20:32          00030486640TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               504.00     14:42:14          00030487130TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               504.00     14:42:14          00030487131TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               505.00     14:58:42          00030487497TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               505.00     14:58:42          00030487498TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                505.00     14:58:42          00030487503TRDU0      XLON 
 
1130               505.50     15:26:55          00030488123TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               505.50     15:26:55          00030488124TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               505.50     15:26:55          00030488125TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               509.00     15:44:19          00030488353TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               507.50     15:52:00          00030488542TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               506.00     16:04:03          00030488708TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               506.00     16:17:30          00030488867TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               506.00     16:17:30          00030488868TRDU0      XLON 
 
471               506.00     16:28:43          00030489162TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 415669 
EQS News ID:  2263986 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263986&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
