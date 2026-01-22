Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 509.00 Highest price paid per share: 496.00p Lowest price paid per share: 502.7059p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,857,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,189,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.7059

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 946 505.00 08:15:34 00030481159TRDU0 XLON 105 505.00 08:15:34 00030481160TRDU0 XLON 527 503.00 08:40:36 00030481403TRDU0 XLON 457 501.50 09:22:16 00030481781TRDU0 XLON 59 501.50 09:22:16 00030481782TRDU0 XLON 1195 501.50 09:26:59 00030481806TRDU0 XLON 573 499.80 09:44:00 00030481913TRDU0 XLON 513 498.20 10:09:38 00030482504TRDU0 XLON 456 496.80 10:39:16 00030482880TRDU0 XLON 643 496.80 10:39:16 00030482881TRDU0 XLON 561 497.60 11:12:36 00030483668TRDU0 XLON 1103 496.60 11:34:01 00030484005TRDU0 XLON 557 496.60 12:00:44 00030484626TRDU0 XLON 1158 496.00 12:40:56 00030485107TRDU0 XLON 1158 503.00 13:51:57 00030485857TRDU0 XLON 533 504.00 13:57:32 00030485956TRDU0 XLON 512 506.00 14:06:50 00030486185TRDU0 XLON 1037 506.00 14:06:50 00030486186TRDU0 XLON 307 506.50 14:20:32 00030486629TRDU0 XLON 247 506.50 14:20:32 00030486640TRDU0 XLON 524 504.00 14:42:14 00030487130TRDU0 XLON 506 504.00 14:42:14 00030487131TRDU0 XLON 369 505.00 14:58:42 00030487497TRDU0 XLON 500 505.00 14:58:42 00030487498TRDU0 XLON 98 505.00 14:58:42 00030487503TRDU0 XLON 1130 505.50 15:26:55 00030488123TRDU0 XLON 528 505.50 15:26:55 00030488124TRDU0 XLON 562 505.50 15:26:55 00030488125TRDU0 XLON 542 509.00 15:44:19 00030488353TRDU0 XLON 523 507.50 15:52:00 00030488542TRDU0 XLON 525 506.00 16:04:03 00030488708TRDU0 XLON 548 506.00 16:17:30 00030488867TRDU0 XLON 527 506.00 16:17:30 00030488868TRDU0 XLON 471 506.00 16:28:43 00030489162TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

