Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.01.26 | 21:59
2,560 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 13:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Appoints Ian Geise as Head of Commercialization

FISHERS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Arrive AI, (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced the appointment of Ian Geise as Head of Commercialization, effective as of January 21, 2026. In this role, Geise will spearhead Arrive AI's transition from product innovation to market adoption, accelerating revenue scalability and aligning Sales and Marketing into a unified commercial engine.

Geise brings decades of experience driving go-to-market execution, partnerships, and national product launches across consumer technology, subscription media, and connected hardware ecosystems. His career includes leadership roles at DIRECTV, Sirius Satellite Radio, and VOXX International, where he worked at the intersection of content, hardware, retail distribution, and customer experience in highly competitive, fast-evolving markets.

"Ian joins Arrive AI at a pivotal moment in our growth," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "As we move from proven technology to scaled deployment, commercialization becomes mission-critical. Ian's ability to translate complex platforms into compelling value propositions, align teams around revenue, and build market momentum makes him an ideal leader for this next phase."

At Sirius Satellite Radio, Geise was responsible for the national retail launch of Sirius across more than 15,000 points of sale, including Best Buy, Walmart, Circuit City, and RadioShack. At DIRECTV and Sirius, he gained deep experience in subscription-based business models, national partner ecosystems, and consumer acquisition at scale during transformative periods in how consumers access media and information.

At VOXX International, a global leader in consumer electronics and automotive technology, Geise expanded his expertise into hardware-driven ecosystems, retail execution, and brand strategy. He worked closely with retailers, distributors, and partners to align product innovation with market demand, strengthening brand presence and accelerating commercialization across multiple product categories.

As Head of Commercialization, Geise will:

• Develop and execute go-to-market strategies for new and existing Arrive AI products

• Define target markets, buyer personas, use cases, and product packaging strategies

• Lead Sales and Marketing teams toward shared revenue goals and early market traction

• Own pipeline development, forecasting, and revenue performance

• Guide product positioning, messaging, and demand generation

• Support strategic enterprise deals and key partnerships

• Partner with Product, Engineering, and Operations to influence roadmap based on market signal

• Help position the Arrive AI story for analysts, investors, and the press

"I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to join the leadership team at Arrive AI," said Ian Geise, Head of Commercialization. "After spending time meeting the team and participating in ideation and strategic sessions, I knew this was a group I wanted to be part of. The culture and experience at Arrive AI bring me back to my startup days at DIRECTV and Sirius, where everyone is focused on one goal-winning as a team. Arrive AI is positioned to be the solution for the autonomous delivery ecosystem, and I'm incredibly proud to be part of this journey."

Geise will be based in Fishers, Indiana, working on-site with Arrive AI's leadership and cross-functional teams.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com (http://www.arriveai.com/) and via the company's press kit.

Media contact: Kylie Conway media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements, including but not limited to statements related to the expectation that Mr. Geise will spearhead Arrive AI's transition from product innovation to market adoption, accelerating revenue scalability and aligning Sales and Marketing into a unified commercial engine, and the expectation that the Company will move from proven technology to scaled deployment in the future, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-appoints-ian-geise-as-head-of-commercialization-1129807

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.