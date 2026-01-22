Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Appoints Ian Geise as Head of Commercialization

FISHERS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Arrive AI, (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced the appointment of Ian Geise as Head of Commercialization, effective as of January 21, 2026. In this role, Geise will spearhead Arrive AI's transition from product innovation to market adoption, accelerating revenue scalability and aligning Sales and Marketing into a unified commercial engine.

Geise brings decades of experience driving go-to-market execution, partnerships, and national product launches across consumer technology, subscription media, and connected hardware ecosystems. His career includes leadership roles at DIRECTV, Sirius Satellite Radio, and VOXX International, where he worked at the intersection of content, hardware, retail distribution, and customer experience in highly competitive, fast-evolving markets.

"Ian joins Arrive AI at a pivotal moment in our growth," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "As we move from proven technology to scaled deployment, commercialization becomes mission-critical. Ian's ability to translate complex platforms into compelling value propositions, align teams around revenue, and build market momentum makes him an ideal leader for this next phase."

At Sirius Satellite Radio, Geise was responsible for the national retail launch of Sirius across more than 15,000 points of sale, including Best Buy, Walmart, Circuit City, and RadioShack. At DIRECTV and Sirius, he gained deep experience in subscription-based business models, national partner ecosystems, and consumer acquisition at scale during transformative periods in how consumers access media and information.

At VOXX International, a global leader in consumer electronics and automotive technology, Geise expanded his expertise into hardware-driven ecosystems, retail execution, and brand strategy. He worked closely with retailers, distributors, and partners to align product innovation with market demand, strengthening brand presence and accelerating commercialization across multiple product categories.

As Head of Commercialization, Geise will:

• Develop and execute go-to-market strategies for new and existing Arrive AI products

• Define target markets, buyer personas, use cases, and product packaging strategies

• Lead Sales and Marketing teams toward shared revenue goals and early market traction

• Own pipeline development, forecasting, and revenue performance

• Guide product positioning, messaging, and demand generation

• Support strategic enterprise deals and key partnerships

• Partner with Product, Engineering, and Operations to influence roadmap based on market signal

• Help position the Arrive AI story for analysts, investors, and the press

"I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to join the leadership team at Arrive AI," said Ian Geise, Head of Commercialization. "After spending time meeting the team and participating in ideation and strategic sessions, I knew this was a group I wanted to be part of. The culture and experience at Arrive AI bring me back to my startup days at DIRECTV and Sirius, where everyone is focused on one goal-winning as a team. Arrive AI is positioned to be the solution for the autonomous delivery ecosystem, and I'm incredibly proud to be part of this journey."

Geise will be based in Fishers, Indiana, working on-site with Arrive AI's leadership and cross-functional teams.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com (http://www.arriveai.com/) and via the company's press kit.

