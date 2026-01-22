Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) (the "Company" or "Chilco River"), a premium beverage holding company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc., as a wholly-owned subsidiary marking the Company's official expansion into the bourbon and American whiskey sector.

This acquisition represents a foundational milestone in Chilco River's long-term growth strategy and the first of multiple planned execution steps as the Company builds a diversified portfolio of premium alcohol brands in 2026 and beyond.

The acquisition strengthens Chilco River's growing portfolio of premium alcohol brands and positions the Company to capitalize on sustained consumer demand for high-quality, heritage-driven American whiskey. Management believes the bourbon category presents a compelling opportunity for scalable growth, strong brand loyalty, and attractive margins driven by premiumization trends.

Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon is produced using an original family recipe and traditional bourbon-making techniques. The bourbon features a distinctive flavor profile highlighted by rich corn sweetness, subtle smoke, notes of raw honey, and warm spice. The brand emphasizes authenticity, craftsmanship, and storytelling that resonate strongly with today's premium spirits consumers and on-premise buyers.









The bourbon and American whiskey market continues to demonstrate strong long-term demand driven by premiumization, brand consolidation, and evolving consumer preferences. Premium and super-premium bourbon expressions have consistently outperformed broader spirits categories, while recent industry acquisitions underscore the strategic value of differentiated bourbon brands with scalable growth potential.

The Company is currently in final negotiations with regional distributors and wholesalers, in addition to discussions with key local retailers that have expressed interest in carrying Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon. With the acquisition completed, Chilco River expects to accelerate distribution, expand brand awareness, and pursue additional growth opportunities across new markets.



"This acquisition represents an important milestone for Chilco River Holdings and the successful execution of the first step in our broader growth strategy," said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings, Inc. "Mr. Cliff's is a high-quality, authentic brand that aligns perfectly with our vision of building a diversified portfolio of premium alcohol brands. As we move forward, our focus remains on disciplined execution, expanding distribution, and creating long-term value. We are committed to keeping our shareholders informed as we continue to make progress throughout all areas of our business."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands. The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined execution, strategic brand expansion, and building long-term shareholder value through participation in high-growth segments of the premium beverage market.

About Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc.

Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings and premium bourbon brand rooted in American tradition, craftsmanship, and heritage. Founded on an original family recipe passed down through generations, Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon is crafted using traditional bourbon-making methods and carefully selected ingredients to deliver a rich, smooth, and approachable drinking experience. The brand represents a scalable platform for growth within the premium and super-premium bourbon category.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, distribution execution, regulatory matters, competitive pressures, and general business risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

