Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 516.00p Highest price paid per share: 511.00p Lowest price paid per share: 513.2751p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,877,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,169,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 513.2751

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1030 513.50 08:09:43 00030489581TRDU0 XLON 97 512.00 08:32:34 00030489943TRDU0 XLON 345 512.00 08:32:34 00030489944TRDU0 XLON 1161 513.50 09:10:56 00030490305TRDU0 XLON 535 512.50 09:18:35 00030490363TRDU0 XLON 552 516.00 10:10:42 00030490895TRDU0 XLON 484 514.50 10:11:54 00030490915TRDU0 XLON 679 514.50 10:11:54 00030490916TRDU0 XLON 517 515.00 11:13:46 00030491354TRDU0 XLON 181 515.00 11:13:46 00030491355TRDU0 XLON 336 515.00 11:13:46 00030491356TRDU0 XLON 400 515.00 11:13:46 00030491359TRDU0 XLON 122 515.00 11:13:46 00030491360TRDU0 XLON 523 511.00 11:35:45 00030491728TRDU0 XLON 181 512.00 12:24:49 00030491993TRDU0 XLON 169 512.00 12:24:49 00030491994TRDU0 XLON 45 512.00 12:24:49 00030491995TRDU0 XLON 175 512.00 12:24:49 00030491996TRDU0 XLON 1054 511.50 12:29:03 00030492022TRDU0 XLON 538 513.50 13:32:47 00030492346TRDU0 XLON 515 513.50 13:33:19 00030492360TRDU0 XLON 794 514.00 13:38:31 00030492412TRDU0 XLON 625 514.00 13:38:31 00030492413TRDU0 XLON 376 516.00 14:20:29 00030493100TRDU0 XLON 140 516.00 14:20:29 00030493101TRDU0 XLON 465 516.00 14:31:33 00030493392TRDU0 XLON 126 516.00 14:31:33 00030493393TRDU0 XLON 1627 514.50 14:38:58 00030493520TRDU0 XLON 570 513.00 15:07:53 00030493931TRDU0 XLON 681 512.50 15:07:53 00030493932TRDU0 XLON 546 511.50 15:24:03 00030494035TRDU0 XLON 549 512.00 15:40:32 00030494209TRDU0 XLON 533 512.00 15:40:32 00030494210TRDU0 XLON 1040 512.00 15:50:18 00030494375TRDU0 XLON 569 512.50 15:55:58 00030494424TRDU0 XLON 543 512.00 16:16:03 00030494843TRDU0 XLON 556 512.00 16:16:03 00030494844TRDU0 XLON 621 511.00 16:22:29 00030495226TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 415905 EQS News ID: 2264788 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)