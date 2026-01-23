Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:55
5,600 Euro
-3,45 % -0,200
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      516.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      511.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      513.2751p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,877,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,169,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 513.2751

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1030               513.50     08:09:43          00030489581TRDU0      XLON 
 
97                512.00     08:32:34          00030489943TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               512.00     08:32:34          00030489944TRDU0      XLON 
 
1161               513.50     09:10:56          00030490305TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               512.50     09:18:35          00030490363TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               516.00     10:10:42          00030490895TRDU0      XLON 
 
484               514.50     10:11:54          00030490915TRDU0      XLON 
 
679               514.50     10:11:54          00030490916TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               515.00     11:13:46          00030491354TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               515.00     11:13:46          00030491355TRDU0      XLON 
 
336               515.00     11:13:46          00030491356TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               515.00     11:13:46          00030491359TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               515.00     11:13:46          00030491360TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               511.00     11:35:45          00030491728TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               512.00     12:24:49          00030491993TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               512.00     12:24:49          00030491994TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                512.00     12:24:49          00030491995TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               512.00     12:24:49          00030491996TRDU0      XLON 
 
1054               511.50     12:29:03          00030492022TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               513.50     13:32:47          00030492346TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               513.50     13:33:19          00030492360TRDU0      XLON 
 
794               514.00     13:38:31          00030492412TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               514.00     13:38:31          00030492413TRDU0      XLON 
 
376               516.00     14:20:29          00030493100TRDU0      XLON 
 
140               516.00     14:20:29          00030493101TRDU0      XLON 
 
465               516.00     14:31:33          00030493392TRDU0      XLON 
 
126               516.00     14:31:33          00030493393TRDU0      XLON 
 
1627               514.50     14:38:58          00030493520TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               513.00     15:07:53          00030493931TRDU0      XLON 
 
681               512.50     15:07:53          00030493932TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               511.50     15:24:03          00030494035TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               512.00     15:40:32          00030494209TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               512.00     15:40:32          00030494210TRDU0      XLON 
 
1040               512.00     15:50:18          00030494375TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               512.50     15:55:58          00030494424TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               512.00     16:16:03          00030494843TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               512.00     16:16:03          00030494844TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               511.00     16:22:29          00030495226TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 415905 
EQS News ID:  2264788 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
