Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN NAME:

DK0061555109 AQUAPORIN

The company is given observation status because the company postpones final results of the rights issue due to uncertainty of completion and its ability to remain a going concern.

According to rule 4.1.1 f) in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's disclosure from 23 January 2026.

