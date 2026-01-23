SMX Public Limited: SMX Fully Financed Through the End of First Quarter 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has entered 2026 fully financed through the end of first quarter 2027, giving the Company the flexibility to stay focused on execution, expanding its platform, and continuing to develop its Plastic Cycle Token as a practical foundation for the circular economy. The Company is investing in the rollout of its molecular marking and material verification technologies, strengthening its digital platform, and driving real-world adoption across global supply chains where transparency, proof, and regulatory alignment are no longer optional.

On Jan 8, SMX announced its convertible notes have been fully converted in accordance with their terms. This full conversion of the notes materially reduces SMX's long-term liabilities, eliminates potential equity overhang associated with convertible instruments and strengthens the Company's financial position as it advances project development across its circular-materials platform.

World business, political, economic leaders and NGOs met this week in Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting, and a frequent topic of conversation was sustainable finance, directing money and investment decisions in ways that support long-term environmental, social, and economic stability (https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/01/wef-davos-coming-together-sustainable-growth-means-rethinking-value/; https://www.esgtoday.com/davos-2026-the-urgent-imperative-of-private-climate-finance-guest-post/). Many public-private partnerships have come out of the WEF summit, with blended financing designed to unlock private capital at scale. With governments tightening requirements around origination, carbon, recycling, and materials disclosure, companies are being asked to prove what their data represents, not just report it. SMX addresses this challenge by embedding invisible molecular identifiers directly into materials, creating a durable record that travels with a product from manufacturing through reuse, recycling, and end-of-life.

That physical-to-digital connection is the foundation of SMX's Plastic Cycle Token strategy. The token framework is designed to capture verified material lifecycle events and convert them into reliable, auditable data. This allows sustainability outcomes to be measured based on evidence rather than estimates, giving stakeholders a clearer way to demonstrate compliance, manage risk, and create value from circular activity.

In 2025, SMX made steady progress toward establishing verification as core infrastructure. The Company expanded internationally through partnerships and pilot programs, validating its technology across different regions, industries, and materials. These efforts showed that molecular-level identity can survive industrial processing and still deliver accurate tracking without disrupting existing operations.

SMX also extended its platform beyond plastics, reinforcing its evolution into a multi-material verification company with applications across manufacturing, recycling, and regulated supply chains. This broader scope supports the Company's long-term goal of creating a unified verification layer that works for regulators, enterprises, and sustainability-focused markets alike.

With funding secured and key partnerships in place, SMX enters 2026 focused on disciplined growth, refining its platform, and advancing its verification and tokenization strategy. As sustainability expectations shift from ambition to accountability, the Company believes demand for trusted, verifiable material data will continue to grow, placing SMX at the center of that transition.

