Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Increases Class A Share Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PWI) Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. class A shares (the "Class A Shares") have delivered a one-year return of 23.5% and a 13.8% per annum return since inception in May 2021(1). As a result of this strong performance, a positive outlook for the sectors that Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the "Fund") invests in and dividend growth from the Fund's portfolio holdings, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce an increase to the monthly distribution rate from $0.085 to $0.10 per Class A Share. The new distribution rate for the Class A Shares of $1.20 per annum, or 10.8%2) based on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") closing price of $11.10 on January 22, 2026, represents a 17.6% increase from the previous level of $1.02 per annum.

Brompton Funds announces a distribution payable February 13, 2026 to the Fund's Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026:

Ticker Amount per Share Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI $0.10



The Fund invests in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). The Manager believes global trends including artificial intelligence (A.I.), the energy transition, government investment, and deregulation are creating significant long-term demand for power and infrastructure. The Portfolio may include investments in companies operating in the areas of infrastructure (data centres, public works), renewable power (wind, solar, hydroelectric), green transportation (electric vehicles, energy transportation and storage, railroads, carbon capture), energy efficiency (smart grids, smart meters, building efficiency), and communications (communication networks, 5G wireless technology), among others.

The Fund's Class A Shares have outperformed the S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index and the MSCI World Total Return Index over 1-year, 3-years, and since inception1-

Annual Compound Returns- 1) 1-Year 3-Year Inception Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSX: PWI) 23.5- 31.9- 13.8- S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index 22.6% 14.6% 10.1% MSCI World Total Return Index 21.6% 21.7% 11.4%



About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

- 1)Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and are unaudited. Inception date May 21, 2021. The table shows the Fund's compound returns on a Class A Share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P Global Infrastructure Total Return Index ("Infrastructure Index"), and the MSCI World Index ("MSCI Index"- (together the "Indices"). The Infrastructure Index tracks 75 companies from around the world, chosen to represent the listed infrastructure industry and related operations. The index includes three distinct infrastructure clusters: energy, transportation, and utilities. The MSCI Index captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. The Fund is actively managed- therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions whereas the performance of the Class A Shares is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund's preferred shares. The performance information shown is based on the net asset value per Class A Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A Share in additional Class A Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

- 2- No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of a cash distribution, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Fund the NAV per unit would be less than $15.00.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

