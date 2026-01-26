

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corp. (FANUY, FANUF, 6954.T), a Japanese manufacturer specializing in factory automation, industrial robots, and machinery, on Monday reported its net income attributable to owners of parent jumped in the nine months compared with the previous year.



For the nine months ended December 31, net income attributable to owners of parent increased to 116.86 billion yen from 102.78 billion yen in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 125.23 yen versus 109.39 yen last year.



Operating income jumped to 127.70 billion yen from 110.50 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 623.31 billion yen from 585.01 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2025 net sales forecast by 2.7% to 840.70 billion yen, up from 818.80 billion yen.



Operating income is expected to decline by 1.7% to 172.9 billion yen from 175.9 billion yen under the full-year 2025 guidance.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to rise 0.4% to 158.0 billion yen from 157.3 billion yen under the previous guidance.



Fanuc is currently trading, 2.74% lesser at JPY 6,394 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



