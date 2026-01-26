

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY116.862 billion, or JPY125.23 per share. This compares with JPY102.784 billion, or JPY109.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to JPY623.312 billion from JPY585.014 billion last year.



Fanuc Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY116.862 Bln. vs. JPY102.784 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY125.23 vs. JPY109.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY623.312 Bln vs. JPY585.014 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 169.32 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 840.700 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News